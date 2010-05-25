Weylandt out of hospital and training again

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) was delighted with his stage 3 Giro d'Italia victory. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Wouter Weylandt is out of hospital and back on the bike. Nevertheless, he is still recovering from the intestinal infection that weakened him, and will have to skip the Tour of Belgium this week.

Related Articles Weylandt in hospital with dehydration

After dropping out of the Giro d'Italia, the Quick Step rider returned home to Belgium and was hospitalised over the weekend for dehydration and further tests. On Monday he resumed training, but only for two hours.

"I'm still a little tired and weak from gastroenteritis,” Weylandt said in a team press release. “Together with the medical staff of the team we decided not to take part in the Tour of Belgium to recover 100 percent before getting back into competition.”

The Belgian ProTour team also announced its line-up for the Tour of Belgium, which starts on Wednesday: Kevin De Weert, Dries Devenyns, Stijn Devolder, Iljo Keisse, Thomas Kvist, Andrei Kunitski, Kevin Seeldraeyers and Kevin van Impe.