'We've got four years to do this' - Alejandro Valverde set to become new Spanish national coach

Former World Champion also to continue working with Movistar as ambassdor, gravel racer despite new job

Alejandro Valverde racing as World Champion back in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barring unlikely last-minute changes of opinion, Alejandro Valverde is set to become Spain's new national team coach in their quest to claim their first gold medal since Valverde himself took the rainbow jersey back in 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.

After retiring in 2022, Valverde has remained working with Movistar, his former team, and he will likely continue in his role as team ambassador and gravel racer with the same squad.

