Westra first off, Wiggins last in Dauphine prologue
RadioShack-Nissan one man down on eve of race
The organisers of the Critérium du Dauphiné released the start times for the 175 riders taking to the streets of Grenoble on Sunday, with Paris-Nice runner-up Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) leading off the bunch at 11:40AM local time. Defending champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky), who bested Westra in Paris-Nice, will take to the course last at 2:34PM
The field will consist of 21 teams of eight riders each, except for RadioShack-Nissan, whose Dutch rider Joost Posthuma was a last-minute scratch. The team confirmed to Cyclingnews that Posthuma has fallen ill and will not start.
The favorites are scattered throughout the start list, with some teams opting to send off their general classification contenders early to avoid predicted afternoon thunderstorms.
Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) will be one of the last starters seven minutes before Wiggins, as will David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) and Janez Brajkovic (Astana). BMC's Cadel Evans (11:59AM) and Tejay van Garderen (12:21PM) will set off much earlier, as will Michael Rogers (Sky) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).
Last year scattered showers influenced the results of the prologue in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, mostly affecting riders who set off in the middle of the bunch such as Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
Start times for Criterium du Dauphine prologue
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:40:00
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|11:41:00
|3
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11:42:00
|4
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11:43:00
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11:44:00
|6
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11:45:00
|7
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|11:46:00
|8
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|11:47:00
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11:48:00
|10
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|11:49:00
|11
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11:50:00
|12
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11:51:00
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11:52:00
|14
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11:53:00
|15
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11:54:00
|16
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11:55:00
|17
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|11:56:00
|18
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11:57:00
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11:58:00
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11:59:00
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|12:00:00
|22
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:01:00
|23
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|12:02:00
|24
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12:03:00
|25
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12:04:00
|26
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12:05:00
|27
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12:06:00
|28
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:07:00
|29
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12:08:00
|30
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|12:09:00
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|12:10:00
|32
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12:11:00
|33
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:12:00
|34
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12:13:00
|35
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12:14:00
|36
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|12:15:00
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:16:00
|38
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|12:17:00
|39
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|12:18:00
|40
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12:19:00
|41
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12:20:00
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12:21:00
|43
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|12:22:00
|44
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:23:00
|45
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|12:24:00
|46
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12:25:00
|47
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12:26:00
|48
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12:27:00
|49
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12:28:00
|50
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|12:29:00
|51
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|12:30:00
|52
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12:31:00
|53
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda
|12:32:00
|54
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12:33:00
|55
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:34:00
|56
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12:35:00
|57
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12:36:00
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|12:37:00
|59
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:38:00
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12:39:00
|61
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|12:40:00
|62
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12:41:00
|63
|Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12:42:00
|64
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12:43:00
|65
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|12:44:00
|66
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:45:00
|67
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|12:46:00
|68
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12:47:00
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12:48:00
|70
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12:49:00
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12:50:00
|72
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|12:51:00
|73
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|12:52:00
|74
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12:53:00
|75
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|12:54:00
|76
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12:55:00
|77
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12:56:00
|78
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12:57:00
|79
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12:58:00
|80
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|12:59:00
|81
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:00:00
|82
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13:01:00
|83
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|13:02:00
|84
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13:03:00
|85
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13:04:00
|86
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:05:00
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|13:06:00
|88
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:07:00
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|13:08:00
|90
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13:09:00
|91
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:10:00
|92
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13:11:00
|93
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:12:00
|94
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:13:00
|95
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13:14:00
|96
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|13:15:00
|97
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|13:16:00
|98
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13:17:00
|99
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:18:00
|100
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13:19:00
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:20:00
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|13:21:00
|103
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:22:00
|104
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|13:23:00
|105
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|13:24:00
|106
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13:25:00
|107
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:26:00
|108
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13:27:00
|109
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|13:28:00
|110
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:29:00
|111
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|13:30:00
|112
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13:31:00
|113
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:32:00
|114
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13:33:00
|115
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:34:00
|116
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:35:00
|117
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|13:36:00
|118
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|13:37:00
|119
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|13:38:00
|120
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13:39:00
|121
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13:40:00
|122
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13:41:00
|123
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:42:00
|124
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|13:43:00
|125
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:44:00
|126
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|13:45:00
|127
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|13:46:00
|128
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13:47:00
|129
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13:48:00
|130
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:49:00
|131
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:50:00
|132
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:51:00
|133
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano
|13:52:00
|134
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13:53:00
|135
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13:54:00
|136
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13:55:00
|137
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:56:00
|138
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:57:00
|139
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|13:58:00
|140
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13:59:00
|141
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|14:00:00
|142
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14:01:00
|143
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:02:00
|144
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14:03:00
|145
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:04:00
|146
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|14:05:00
|147
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:06:00
|148
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|14:07:00
|149
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|14:08:00
|150
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14:09:00
|151
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:10:00
|152
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:11:00
|153
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14:12:00
|154
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:13:00
|155
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|14:14:00
|156
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14:15:00
|157
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:16:00
|158
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14:17:00
|159
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14:18:00
|160
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14:19:00
|161
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|14:20:00
|162
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|14:21:00
|163
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|14:22:00
|164
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14:23:00
|165
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14:24:00
|166
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14:25:00
|167
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:26:00
|168
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|14:27:00
|169
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:28:00
|170
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|14:29:00
|171
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|14:30:00
|172
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14:31:00
|173
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14:32:00
|174
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14:33:00
|175
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14:34:00
