Westra first off, Wiggins last in Dauphine prologue

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is British TT champion.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his stage win in Paris-Nice

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The organisers of the Critérium du Dauphiné released the start times for the 175 riders taking to the streets of Grenoble on Sunday, with Paris-Nice runner-up Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) leading off the bunch at 11:40AM local time. Defending champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky), who bested Westra in Paris-Nice, will take to the course last at 2:34PM

The field will consist of 21 teams of eight riders each, except for RadioShack-Nissan, whose Dutch rider Joost Posthuma was a last-minute scratch. The team confirmed to Cyclingnews that Posthuma has fallen ill and will not start.

The favorites are scattered throughout the start list, with some teams opting to send off their general classification contenders early to avoid predicted afternoon thunderstorms.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) will be one of the last starters seven minutes before Wiggins, as will David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) and Janez Brajkovic (Astana). BMC's Cadel Evans (11:59AM) and Tejay van Garderen (12:21PM) will set off much earlier, as will Michael Rogers (Sky) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Last year scattered showers influenced the results of the prologue in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, mostly affecting riders who set off in the middle of the bunch such as Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Start times for Criterium du Dauphine prologue

1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team11:40:00
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano11:41:00
3Maxime Mederel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11:42:00
4Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team11:43:00
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11:44:00
6Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11:45:00
7Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team11:46:00
8Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank11:47:00
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD11:48:00
10Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda11:49:00
11Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat11:50:00
12Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11:51:00
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11:52:00
14Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11:53:00
15Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11:54:00
16Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar11:55:00
17Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team11:56:00
18Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team11:57:00
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11:58:00
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11:59:00
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling12:00:00
22Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:01:00
23Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Argos-Shimano12:02:00
24Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12:03:00
25Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12:04:00
26Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team12:05:00
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12:06:00
28Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team12:07:00
29Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank12:08:00
30Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD12:09:00
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda12:10:00
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12:11:00
33Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12:12:00
34Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12:13:00
35Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale12:14:00
36Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan12:15:00
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:16:00
38Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar12:17:00
39Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team12:18:00
40Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12:19:00
41Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12:20:00
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12:21:00
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling12:22:00
44Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:23:00
45Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano12:24:00
46Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12:25:00
47Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team12:26:00
48Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team12:27:00
49Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12:28:00
50Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team12:29:00
51Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank12:30:00
52Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD12:31:00
53Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin - Barracuda12:32:00
54Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12:33:00
55Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12:34:00
56David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12:35:00
57Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale12:36:00
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan12:37:00
59Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:38:00
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12:39:00
61Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team12:40:00
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12:41:00
63Egor Silin (Rus) Astana Pro Team12:42:00
64Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team12:43:00
65Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling12:44:00
66Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:45:00
67Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos-Shimano12:46:00
68Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12:47:00
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12:48:00
70Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team12:49:00
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12:50:00
72Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team12:51:00
73Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo Bank12:52:00
74Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD12:53:00
75Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda12:54:00
76Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat12:55:00
77Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12:56:00
78Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12:57:00
79Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale12:58:00
80Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack-Nissan12:59:00
81Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:00:00
82Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13:01:00
83Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team13:02:00
84Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13:03:00
85Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13:04:00
86George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team13:05:00
87Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling13:06:00
88Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:07:00
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano13:08:00
90Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13:09:00
91Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13:10:00
92Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13:11:00
93Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:12:00
94David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team13:13:00
95Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank13:14:00
96Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD13:15:00
97Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda13:16:00
98Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13:17:00
99Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13:18:00
100Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13:19:00
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13:20:00
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan13:21:00
103Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:22:00
104Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar13:23:00
105Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team13:24:00
106Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13:25:00
107Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13:26:00
108Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team13:27:00
109Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling13:28:00
110Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:29:00
111Simon Geschke (Ger) Argos-Shimano13:30:00
112Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13:31:00
113Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13:32:00
114Travis Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13:33:00
115Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:34:00
116David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13:35:00
117David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank13:36:00
118Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD13:37:00
119Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda13:38:00
120Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13:39:00
121Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13:40:00
122Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13:41:00
123Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13:42:00
124Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan13:43:00
125Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:44:00
126Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar13:45:00
127Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team13:46:00
128Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13:47:00
129Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13:48:00
130Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:49:00
131Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling13:50:00
132Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:51:00
133Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Argos-Shimano13:52:00
134Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13:53:00
135Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team13:54:00
136Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13:55:00
137Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:56:00
138Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team13:57:00
139Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo Bank13:58:00
140Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD13:59:00
141Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda14:00:00
142Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14:01:00
143Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14:02:00
144Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14:03:00
145Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale14:04:00
146Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan14:05:00
147Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:06:00
148Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar14:07:00
149Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team14:08:00
150Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14:09:00
151Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:10:00
152Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:11:00
153Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling14:12:00
154Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:13:00
155Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano14:14:00
156Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun14:15:00
157Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team14:16:00
158Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14:17:00
159Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14:18:00
160Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14:19:00
161Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank14:20:00
162Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD14:21:00
163David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda14:22:00
164Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14:23:00
165Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14:24:00
166Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14:25:00
167Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14:26:00
168Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan14:27:00
169Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14:28:00
170Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar14:29:00
171Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team14:30:00
172Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14:31:00
173Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14:32:00
174Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14:33:00
175Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling14:34:00

 