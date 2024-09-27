'We're not making deals with other teams' – Remco Evenepoel ready for Tadej Pogačar duel at Worlds

By
published

Belgian warns against ruling out Mathieu van der Poel despite difficult terrain in Zurich

Evenepoel will be battling Tadej Pogačar, Mathieu van der Poel and more in his quest to add another rainbow jersey to his collection on Sunday
There will be 200 riders on the start line in Winterthur on Sunday morning, but the build-up to the elite men's road race at these Road World Championships has coalesced around two names. Even in a field of this depth, it will be classed as something of a surprise if neither Remco Evenepoel nor Tadej Pogačar claims the rainbow jersey on Zurich's Sechseläutenplatz on Sunday afternoon.

Evenepoel already has some rainbow bands to show for his Swiss sojourn, having collected a second consecutive time trial title last weekend. Pogačar only arrived in Switzerland in midweek, and on Thursday evening he matter-of-factly noted that the road race would be "a different game" to the time trial claimed by Evenepoel.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.