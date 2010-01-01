Wellens skips GP Sven Nys

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Bart Wellens has decided to skip the first race of the year, the GP Sven Nys in Baal, Belgium, on New Year's Day. The 31-year-old said that he wanted to rest up before the Belgian cyclo-cross championship.

"In consultation with my doctor and friend Peter 't Seyen I decided to do something to slow down so I can start completely fresh with the appearance of the Fidea Cyclocross course in Tervuren and the Belgian championship in Oostmalle,” he said on the website of his Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team.

Wellens has missed much of the current season, suffering from a cytomegalovirus, returning to riding only the end of November. Since then he has raced seven events, twice finishing fifth.

The Tervuren race is on Sunday, January 3, with the Belgian Championship one week later, on January 10.