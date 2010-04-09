Web developers: Cyclingnews is hiring

The Cyclingnews' Audi in the French contryside (Image credit: Gregor Brown/Cyclingnews.com)

Are you a web developer with a passion for cycling? Cyclingnews is looking for a developer to work across our cycling sites. This is a full-time role, based in the beautiful English West Country town of Bath surrounded by excellent cycling and mountain biking country.

About the role

We are looking for a talented Web Developer work at the forefront of Future's online presence, which includes Cyclingnews - the world's largest cycling website - and BikeRadar - the UK's number one cycling site.

You will be involved in the technical development of Future's cycling websites and will work closely with the website teams to add new functionality to the sites to make them more commercially successful through better content, design and technical innovation.

You will have commercial website development experience using PHP5. You will have full web-stack capability, with experience of working from relational database (MySQL and/or PostgresSQL) to HTML/CSS. Organisational skills and flexibility are essential in this role alongside the ability to work well in a team.

What we can offer you

In addition to a competitive salary, generous holiday entitlement and comprehensive training programmes you will work as part of a passionate team on a number of high-profile websites. Future is a very cycling-friendly company with underground bike parking, changing and shower facilities, and many active cyclists both in the Sports division and the company as a whole. We offer tax-exempt cycle purchase through the Cycle To Work scheme.

About Us

Future is an international special-interest media company creating over 180 publications, websites and events, with strong portfolios in the technology, games, music, automotive and sports sectors.

Future's depth and reach of content makes us the world's number one cycling publisher and the portfolio continues to go from strength to strength. Future's cycling portfolio consists of five magazines, two websites and three events. Our BikeRadar Network and our cycling magazines reach 3.5 million cyclists every month.

How to apply

For more information, a full job description and to apply visit our website



