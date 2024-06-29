'We tested the legs a little bit' – Tadej Pogačar pleased with Tour de France opener despite no time gains

Slovenian looks ahead to Sunday's possible GC test on San Lucag after placing fourth in Rimini on stage 1

Tadej Pogačar races in front of Tour de France GC rival Jonas Vingegaard during stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much of the talk ahead of Saturday's opening stage of the Tour de France centred on two-time winner Tadej Pogačar, his UAE Team Emirates team, and whether they would seek to test – or even deal the first blow against – primary yellow jersey rival Jonas Vingegaard.

Come the day, there wouldn't be any major GC moves on stage 1, and certainly no sign of Pogačar putting major time into the reigning champion, who was in the peloton for the first time since his season-threatening Itzulia Basque Country crash.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix