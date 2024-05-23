'We need to be sure he can be at 100%' – No deadline for decision on Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France participation

Richard Plugge says Tadej Pogačar’s 'real level' can't be judged until he faces Big Four in July

The race against time continues. A sighting of Jonas Vingegaard training in Mallorca this week heightened anticipation that the Tour de France champion would return to racing in time for the Grand Départ in Florence, but his Visma-Lease a Bike team remains coy about his participation in this year’s race.

During a visit to the Giro d’Italia on Thursday, manager Richard Plugge told Cyclingnews that Vingegaard would only ride the Tour if he was at “100%” when the race gets underway on June 29. Plugge added that there was no precise deadline for a decision on the Dane’s participation.

