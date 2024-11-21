'We don't know his limits on the road' - Will Tom Pidcock ride the 2025 Tour de France?

By
published

Briton's coach Kurt Bogaerts says 'we still haven't seen the ultimate performance in a Grand Tour yet' from Pidcock

Tom Pidcock at the 2024 Tour de France
Tom Pidcock at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

11 months ago, Tom Pidcock spoke of wanting "to prove himself" as a Tour de France GC rider. However after revealing that he was "saying what I think everyone wanted to hear" when he set that goal publicly, is the Tour really among the Brit's plans for 2025?

After a long, multi-goal but again successful 2024 season, Pidcock rethought his comments on stage at Rouleur Live.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.