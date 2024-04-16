‘We didn't have enough power’ - Ineos Grenadiers miss out at Tour of the Alps after chasing all day

By James Moultrie
published

Lack of help from other teams and a headwind chase into Austria helps attackers stay away

Ineos Grenadiers lead the chase on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps
Ineos Grenadiers lead the chase on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers missed out on a second consecutive victory on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps after the early breakaway’s stayed away, despite the British team leading the chase for much of the 190km stage. 

With no other teams prepared to offer help with the chase, and the breakaway riders putting up a fight, Ineos Grenadiers eased up with 20km to go knowing the win was no longer possible.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

