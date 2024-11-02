‘We are fighting to get this invitation’ - Uno X Mobility hoping for third straight Tour de France ride in 2025

By
published

Norwegian second-division squad in battle with Tudor and TotalEnergies for final two wildcard places

PIACENZA, ITALY - JULY 01: Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility prior to the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 3 a 230.8km stage from Piacenza to Torino / #UCIWT / on July 01, 2024 in Piacenza, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Norwegian ProTeam Uno X Mobility are hoping to be on the start-line of the Tour de France for the third time in succession when the French Grand Tour rolls out of Lille next July.

As a second division squad, Uno X Mobility have to rely on an invitation to the race from organisers ASO. Due to their rankings in the UCI team classification, Israel-Premier Tech and Lotto-dstny have already secured their places at the 2025 Tour.

Dan Challis