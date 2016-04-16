Watch USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships live streaming on Cyclingnews

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) spends his final day in the national champions kit before next weekends crit championships (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Watch the top men and women criterium racers in the country as they compete for the stars-and-stripes jerseys at the USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships on Sunday, April 17. The racers will compete along a figure-8 loop with the start-finish on N. Main Street in Greenville, South Carolina. The women's 90-minute race will start at 2:20 p.m. (EDT). The men's 120-minute race starts at 4 p.m.