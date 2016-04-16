Trending

Watch USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships live streaming on Cyclingnews

Women's 90-minute race starts at 2:20 p.m., men's 120-minute race begins at 4 (EDT)

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) spends his final day in the national champions kit before next weekends crit championships

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) spends his final day in the national champions kit before next weekends crit championships
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Watch the top men and women criterium racers in the country as they compete for the stars-and-stripes jerseys at the USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships on Sunday, April 17. The racers will compete along a figure-8 loop with the start-finish on N. Main Street in Greenville, South Carolina. The women's 90-minute race will start at 2:20 p.m. (EDT). The men's 120-minute race starts at 4 p.m.