Watch USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships live streaming on Cyclingnews
Women's 90-minute race starts at 2:20 p.m., men's 120-minute race begins at 4 (EDT)
Watch the top men and women criterium racers in the country as they compete for the stars-and-stripes jerseys at the USA Cycling Professional Criterium Championships on Sunday, April 17. The racers will compete along a figure-8 loop with the start-finish on N. Main Street in Greenville, South Carolina. The women's 90-minute race will start at 2:20 p.m. (EDT). The men's 120-minute race starts at 4 p.m.
