Watch: Tour de France 2020 route presentation live streaming
Live footage from Paris presentation with Chris Froome, Egan Bernal and Thibaut Pinot in attendance - Starts at 11:15 CET
The 2020 Tour de France route will be unveiled on Tuesday morning with Egan Bernal, Chris Froome and a host of other riders in Paris for the presentation. Cyclingnews is streaming the event live from 11:15 CET and will have full live text coverage from the event.
