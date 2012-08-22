Watch the USA Pro Challenge live online for free

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) moves into yellow after his stage win. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Fans around the world can watch the USA Pro Cycling Challenge online for free with the RadioShack Tour Tracker.

The Colorado Rockies stage race runs Monday, August 20 through Sunday the 26th, beginning in Durango and wrapping up with a time trial in downtown Denver.

The RadioShack Tour Tracker app was one of the top-10 most popular sports downloads on iTunes last year, according to race organizers. This year, the RadioShack Tour Tracker will feature nonstop action from start to finish every day.

The race will also be televised every week day on NBC Sports and on NBC on the weekend. Check your local listings for times.

"With the world's best cyclists competing right here in Colorado, we want to be sure that as many people around the world as possible have the opportunity to experience the thrill and excitement of the USA Pro Challenge," said Shawn Hunter, CEO of the Pro Challenge.

"In addition to being broadcast live on NBC Sports Network and NBC, through the RadioShack Tour Tracker fans are able to watch the race from anywhere – home, office and even on their cell phones."

The RadioShack Tour Tracker is a free download on iTunes and Google Play and also online at www.prochallenge.com. All versions, mobile and web-based, feature live video coupled with real-time data presentation, including stats and standings of each rider.