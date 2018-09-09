Watch the Thompson Criterium of Doylestown live on Cyclingnews

Eric Marcotte covers up the SmartStop logo on his US pro criterium champion's jersey after winning in Doylestown. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

You can watch all the exciting Elite men's and women's action from the Doylestown Criterium this Sunday, September 9. The race is the last stop on USA Cycling's 2018 Pro Road Tour and the last chance this season for some of US cycling's biggest up-and-coming stars to shine on the national stage.

The Elite women start the racing rolling at 11:30 a.m., with the Elite men following at 1 p.m.

USA Crits Series and Bell Lap series leader Samanthan Schneider (IS Corp) and her younger sister Skylar (Boels Dolmans) will headline a stacked women’s field on Sunday, going up against veterans Tina Pic and Laura Van Gilder, along with 2015 winner Lauretta Hanson.

US Criterium Champion Ty Magner (Rally Cycling) will head up the men's field, coming off a set of strong performances at last week’s Gateway Cup in St. Louis where he won three of the four races.

The Thompson Criterium of Doylestown takes place on a 1.4-mile race course with several tough climbs, and encircles the Doylestown Arts Festival.