Watch the NCC’s Glencoe Grand Prix live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 3 Today's podium: Second place-Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare Pro Cycling) First- Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) Third- Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) are congratulated by a proud Hall of Famer this Memorial Day. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 3 The men's Charlotte podium: Shane Kline, Carlos Alzate and Jure Kocjan (Image credit: Weldon Weaver) Image 3 of 3 Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) and Carlos Alzate (UnitedhealthCare) lead the bunch through the fast downhill turn in Winston-Salem during the 4th week of the USA CRITS Series. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)

USA Cycling’s National Criterium Calendar (NCC) will continue with the at the Glencoe Grand Prix held on Saturday, May 31 in Chicago. Watch the Pro/1/2 women’s and the Pro/1 men’s criteriums live on Cyclingnews.

Racers will compete on an undulating two-kilometer circuit that has 10-corners each lap. The women will race for 50km and the men for 85km. “I love the race course because it’s technical and challenging,” said Colavita-Fine Cooking’s Erica Allar, who is the defending champion in the women’s race. “I’m always impressed with the amount of spectators and the amount of stuff going on to keep people interested and excited about the race.”

Allar is currently leading the NCC women’s standings ahead of Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren) and Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare).

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) won last year’s men’s event. This year, his teammate Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) is leading the men’s NCC standings ahead of Isaac Howe (Champion Systems-Stan’s NoTubes) and Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane).

Cyclingnews will stream live the NCC’s Glencoe Grand Prix beginning with the Pro/1/2 women’s race at 12:35pm CDT followed by the Pro/1 men’s event at 6:00pm CDT

