Watch the NCC's Dana Point Grand Prix live on Cyclingnews

Current NCC and USA CRITS Series leaders, Carlos Alzate and Frank Travieso, pose before the race on Saturday. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)

USA Cycling's National Criterium Calendar (NCC) will continue with the fourth round at the Dana Point Grand Prix held on Sunday, May 4 in California. Watch the men's John Johnson Pro NCC Classic criterium live on Cyclingnews.

The pro men will be competing for more than $17,000 in cash, primes and prizes. More importantly, they will be competing for point to put toward a higher ranking in the NCC series.

UnitedHealthcare's Carlos Alzate is currently leading the overall series after the first three rounds; Sunny King Criterium, Charlotte-Belmont Omnium and Winston-Salem Classic Criterium. Isaac Howe (Champion System-Stan's NoTubes) is sitting in second place and Alzate's teammate, Hilton Clarke, is in third.

UnitedHealthcare is also leading the overall team competition ahead of Team SmartStop, Hincapie Sportswear Development, Astellas Cycling and Champion System-Stan's NoTubes.

The six-turn L-shaped criterium course will wind through neighborhoods overlooking the beautiful Dana Point Harbor and will finish at Town Center on PCH. The event's executive director, Russell Ames said, "The DPGP is American criterium racing at its finest because of the countless hours of dedicated community volunteers and organizations, the Dana Point City Staff and the support of great sponsors and participants. We'll have huge crowds, plenty of free kids activities, exciting racing action, and most importantly -- a chance to give-back to the community by contributing to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley and the 5th Marine Regiment Support Group."