Watch the Glencoe Grand Prix live streaming on Cyclingnews

The Glencoe GP podium: Rudy Napolitano, Jackie Simes and John Grant (Image credit: Josh Dreyfus)

The seventh race of TUFMED USA CRITS Series will take place on Saturday at the Glencoe Grand Prix in Glencoe, Illinois, and you can watch the races live streaming here on Cyclingnews.

The Pro Women’s race starts at 12:35 pm CDT and the pro men will set off at 6 pm CDT.

Thomas Gibbons leads the men's individual standings with 1254 points. Aldo Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team) is second with 1161 points. In the pro women’s category, Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) is first with 968 points ahead of Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Pro), who is 104 points behind.