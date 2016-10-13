Watch the 2017 Tour de France presentation live on Cyclingnews

It wouldn't be a Tour de France without sunflowers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Watch the 2017 Tour de France presentation live streamed on Cyclingnews on Tuesday, October 18, at 11:30 a.m. CET. Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) will reveal next year's official route between the Grand Depart set for July 1 in Düsseldorf and and the conclusion on July 23 along the famed Champs-Elysées in Paris.

The Grand Tour will start in Germany for the first time since its 1987 West German Grand Depart. A 13km time trial opens the race in Düsseldorf, with stage 2 to also start in the German city.

It was rumoured that in 2017 the Alps will feature in the third and final week of the race, following the Pyrenees, for the third consecutive edition.

The presentation will be broadcast live from the Palais des Congrès in Paris and available via live streaming in three different languages: French, translated into English and German.

The event will also provide an opportunity for ASO to present the official Tour de France poster – created by a fan through an interactive contest.