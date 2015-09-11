Watch Reading 120, Bucks County Classic live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 5 Zachary BELL (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) takes the Thompson Bucks County Classic win. Infront of some brave fans in the rain. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 5 Thompson Bucks 2012 winner, Jesse Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) signs in with hopes for a repeat. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 5 Riders sign in for the Bucks County Classic (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 5 Michael Woods (Optum) happy in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman) started the day in yellow (Image credit: Tom Ewart)

Join Cyclingnews this weekend for the grand finale of the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar, the Reading 120, a UCI 1.2-ranked event that takes place in Pennsylvania.

The NRC rankings are close heading into the race, with Tour of Utah stage winner Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) leading Jamis-Hagens Berman's Gregory Brenes by just 20 points.

UnitedHealthcare's John Murphy, who recently won the final stage at the USA Pro Challenge, is third, 68 points down. Hincapie Racing's Toms Skujins is another four points back, followed by Jamis' Daniel Jaramillo.

There is more than just NRC honour at stake, however, as Woods is just 29 points off the lead of the UCI America Tour, with Skujins not far behind in third.

The racing kicks off on Saturday at 10:30 local time (EDT) for the Reading 120, followed by Sunday's Thompson Bucks County Classic Criterium at 11:15 for the women, 13:00 for the men.

The race should have good video coverage of both races, with two television motorcycles and four fixed cameras for Reading 120, and five fixed cameras and one TV moto for the criterium.

"We have brought in the very best moto-cam team in the U.S.," race organiser John Eustice said. "Dave Taylor will be driving Dale Wong and the combination of their extensive experience, combined artistry and the magnificent beauty of the race will set a road racing standard in live streaming."

Eustice credits producers Kent Gordis and Gene Dixon for pushing new technology forward for the sport.

"Gene Dixon in particular, with Sport Stream Media company, has been honing his system for years through his USA CRITS Series," Eustice said. "He is constantly experimenting with integrating innovative timing and new technologies with video images and fast racing.

"There has been a lot of talk about how to 'fix cycling.' But the answer is simple: build the American racing circuit and use our inherent creativity to make the best, most exciting races in the world."