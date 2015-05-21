Watch Monday's US Pro road races on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 6 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) wins the US Pro championships (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 6 2013 US pro road race championship podium (L-R): Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Freddie Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 6 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) wins the US Pro road race in Chattanooga (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins the first ever US Pro women's road title (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 6 2013 US pro women's time trial podium (L-R): Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY16), Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon) and Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 6 2013 US pro men's time trial podium (L-R): Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Tom Zirbel (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Nathan Brown (Bontrager) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Memorial Day Weekend in the US means it's time once again for the USA Cycling Professional Road and Time Trial Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and you can watch the Monday road races right here on Cyclingnews.

The men's and women's time trials take place Saturday on a 30.4km course that includes two out-and-back runs of 15.2km each. The women begin racing at 11 a.m. (EDT), and the men are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

Monday's road races include the challenging climbs of Lookout Mountain on Ochs Highway and the short, punchy ascent of Trent Street in downtown Chattanooga. A "short" circuit and a "long" circuit make up the road race course. Both the men's and women's races will begin with an 8.1km "short" circuit – three laps for the women and four for the men.

Following the opening circuits, the men's and women's pelotons will tackle the 26.4km "long" loop, which includes the punchy Trent Street climb of the short circuit and adds the 4.8km Lookout Mountain climb of the long circuits. The men will complete four laps of the long circuit, while the women will do two. Both the men and women will finish their races with three more laps of the short circuit.

The women's 111.5km race starts at 9 a.m., with the men taking off at 1:30 p.m. for their 179.3km race. Stay tuned for more details about Monday's livestream here on Cyclingews.