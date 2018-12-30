Wanty-Groupe Gobert unveil 2019 jersey

Image 1 of 5 New signing Ludwig De Winter shows off the new jersey (Image credit: Wanty-Groupe Gobert) Image 2 of 5 Xandro Meurisse models the new kit (Image credit: Wanty-Groupe Gobert) Image 3 of 5 Xandro Meurisse models the new kit (Image credit: Wanty-Groupe Gobert) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Wanty-Groupe Gobert) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert have unveiled their new jersey for the 2019 season, as well as announcing a new signing in 25-year-old Ludwig De Winter.

The Belgian team, in the second year of a partnership with Chinese manufacturer Santic, have retained the predominant navy kit colour of recent years, but have added more white to the top section of the jersey.

The top half of the jersey, including the shoulders and sleeves, is now white, with the white green flashes limited to the cuff and collar. The shorts are still navy with green trim.

The Wanty logo still appears within a red border in the middle of the jersey, and below it that of secondary sponsor B&R Bouwgroep and fellow title sponsor Gobert.

"I think our outfit for 2019 looks great. The new white design is chique," said rider Xandro Meurisse. "The shorts look almost the same as last year, but I think the adjustments to the jersey are really nice. The whole of helmet, glasses, sweater, trousers and shoes fits well together."

The jersey was also shown off by Ludwig De Winter, a late new signing for the team for the 2019 season. The 25-year-old hails from the Wallonia region in Southern Belgium, from the same town, Binche, as the Wanty company. Having ridden in the Wallone-Bruxelles set-up, De Winter was sixth in the Coupe Sels in 2017 and will join the team as a rouleur-domestique.

"I'm very attached to my hometown of Binche and I dreamaed of joining Wanty-Groupe Gobert," said De Winter. "It gives me great pride to represent the colours of Wanty and the city of Binche. The visit to Binche during the next Tour de France will be a great moment."

General manager Jean-François Bourlart added: "Ludwig is a rider who puts in a lot of effort, who is always ready to put himself at the service of the team, either by going on the attack or protecting his teammates. I'm convinced he will be an important part of our group."