Wanty-Groupe Gobert adds Pieter Vanspeybrouck to 2017 roster - News Shorts

Pieter Vanspeybrouck moves from Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise to Wanty-Groupe Gobert

Belgian Pieter Vanspeybrouck will leave Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise after nine season as he seeks new challenges with Wanty-Groupe Gobert on a two-year deal.

"It was a good season for me but I think I can do more with a better race program. The faith the team puts in me to obtain good results also weighed in on my decision to choose this team," said Vanspeybrouck.

The 29-year-old has taken one professional victory so far in his career, the 2010 Sparkassen Giro, but has enjoyed one of his seasons to date with sixth on GC at the Tour de Luxembourg and seventh at Baloise Belgium Tour.

"This year I could play my own card. I managed to get good results. I'm not a pure sprinter. I'm pretty fast in a small peloton and I can survive the climbs. Races likes the Tour of Luxembourg and the Baloise Belgium Tour suit me to the core," he added.

Looking ahead to the upcoming 2017 season, Vanspeybrouck explained he is looking to build his early-season around the spring classics and will then be a key leadout man for sprinter Kenny Dehaes across the year.

Wanty-Groupe Gobert director sportif Hilaire Van der Schueren explained Vanspeybrouck is a like-for-like replacement for Cofidis bound Dimitri Claeys.

"I think we haven't seen his real potential. He can achieve great results next year. I hope he'll make a step forward by coming to our team," he said.

Vanspeybrouck joins Wesley Kreder (Roompot Oranje Peloton), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep), Xandro Meurisse (Crelan-Vastgoedservice), Guillaume Levarlet (HP BTP-Auber 93) and Fabien Doubey (Neo) in signing for the team for 2017.

Sixth place for Jason Lowndes in Worlds U23 road race

Drapac's Jason Lowndes spearheaded the Australian team in the U23 road race of the 2016 World Championships and with his sixth place in the sprint, won by Norway's Kristoffer Halvorsen, ensured a return to the top-ten for the men in green and gold. A neo-pro with the Australian Pro-Continental team Drapac, 21-year-old Lowndes also spent time this season racing with the national U23 team in Europe.

"We sat down as a group for the first time all the way back in Andorra, when Jason first joined the group to talk about how the worlds race would likely unfold," said National U23 coach James Victor. "At that time we had Alex Porter, so we believed we had two options and through Olympia's Tour, we'd work out who would be our best finisher. That would be Jason today."

Victor signalled out Miles Scotson for his "exceptional" lead out and believes the result bodes well for the coming years.

"It would have been nice to get a podium or a little closer, but I think the whole team should be happy with sixth. It’s a young group, and I see a lot of opportunity to build with this group in the coming years," said Victor, adding "We have a history of doing well in this race over the past few years since Michael Matthews won in Geelong and Caleb Ewan finished fourth and second. Caleb actually could have ridden today, but I think you’ll see on Sunday why he opted not to."

More riders announced for Revolution Champions League

WorldTour teams Giant Alpecin, Lampre Merida and Trek Segafredo have announced its squads for the three-round Revolution Champions League that starts 18-19 November in Paris, moving onto Manchester 25-26 November , then London on 2-3 December.

Bert De Backer has been confirmed as one of four-riders in the Giant-Alpecin team for the Revolution Champions League with Zico Waeytens, Nikias Arndt and Ramon Sinkeldam joining the 32-year-old.

"I am looking forward to competing in the Revolution Champions League track events," De Backer said. "It's a nice and new way to battle between WorldTour teams on the track, which is obviously a different ground than we normally do. I think it's very exciting that Velon initiates events like these to create new ways to engage the fans with the sport."



Jack Bobridge will make his first return to the track after claiming the silver medal in the Olympic Games team pursuit with Australia in August with Trek-Segafredo's teammates Eugenio Alafaci, Niccolò Bonifazio, Marco Coledan, and Giacomo Nizzolo for company

Italian squad. Lampre-Merida will be backing its four-man team of Roberto Ferrari, Davide Cimolai, Oliviero Troia and Sacha Modolo.

Worlds and Team Sky the focus of latest Cyclingnews podcast

This week's podcast is another bumper edition Cyclingnews Editor Daniel Benson is joined by Procycling magazine editor Ed Pickering and Cyclingnews writer Patrick Fletcher, casting their eyes over the Worlds, and the latest on the controversy surrounding Team Sky and Bradley Wiggins.

Mark Cavendish and Allan Peiper also share some of the favourite memories from the Worlds, while Ryan Mullen, Annemiek Van Vleuten and Tom Steels also feature from Doha.

