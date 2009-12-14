Wanted: New Executive Director for NorCal High School Cycling League

The Girls' State Championship race (Image credit: Robert Lowe)

The Northern California (NorCal) High School Cycling League is looking for a new executive director. NorCal League founder and outgoing executive director, Matt Fritzinger, is moving on to build the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), which was launched in October of this year. Both organizations promote high school mountain biking.

Faced with more work than he can handle, Fritzinger will focus his efforts on the national level. "I've been trying to manage the two, but we knew this wouldn't work, and it isn't working. The interest for building Leagues is ramping up faster than expected. Just in the last few days, we've been having conversations with folks in Oregon, Wisconsin and Georgia, and they don't want to wait."

The NorCal League is in transition from being the guiding light of other leagues to becoming a chapter league of NICA.

The executive director's job has a broad scope that includes fund and sponsor development, risk management leadership, program planning and implementation, human resources management, operations planning and management, financial management, community relations and advocacy, and also board relations.

Candidates with experience in non-profit leadership, success in fundraising, and a passion for mountain biking are being sought. A job description can be downloaded from the homepage at www.norcalmtb.org, and applications with a cover letter and resume should go to info@norcalmtb.org.