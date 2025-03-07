Want to take your training to the next level? Zwift has added an extra discount to its Zwift Ride with Kickr Core smart trainer

By
published

Zwift's smart trainer is already on sale but you can get an extra 5% discount using this promo code

A women riding a Zwift smart trainer with an orange background
(Image credit: Zwift)

Summer is only a few months away so if you have signed up for a race, an epic adventure or simply have a fitness goal to achieve before the riding season gets underweigh, it's time to put the work in.

By far the best way to jump-start your training is by using an online platform like Zwift. There's a load of training, racing and social rides on Zwift, mimicking real-world cycling with a gamification element to take your fitness to the next level. If you want to boost your fitness though, Zwift's customisable training plans cater for all riding whether your goal is to improve your endurance, increase FTP or you're preparing for a race.

Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE: 5% off with "CYCLINGPOWERUP"

Zwift Ride with KICKR CORE: 5% off with "CYCLINGPOWERUP"

US: $1,299.99 $1,140.00

UK: £1,199.99 £1,045.00

EU: €1,299.99 €1,140.00

Graham Cottingham

Graham has been part of the Cyclingnews team since January 2020. He has mountain biking at his core and can mostly be found bikepacking around Scotland or exploring the steep trails around the Tweed Valley. Not afraid of a challenge, Graham has gained a reputation for riding fixed gear bikes both too far and often in inappropriate places.

