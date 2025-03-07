Want to take your training to the next level? Zwift has added an extra discount to its Zwift Ride with Kickr Core smart trainer

Summer is only a few months away so if you have signed up for a race, an epic adventure or simply have a fitness goal to achieve before the riding season gets underweigh, it's time to put the work in.

By far the best way to jump-start your training is by using an online platform like Zwift. There's a load of training, racing and social rides on Zwift, mimicking real-world cycling with a gamification element to take your fitness to the next level. If you want to boost your fitness though, Zwift's customisable training plans cater for all riding whether your goal is to improve your endurance, increase FTP or you're preparing for a race.

One of the best ways to experience the virtual Zwift world and get the most out of the training plans is by investing in one of Zwift's own smart bikes. The Zwift Ride with Kickr Core combines the Zwift Ride Smart frame and a Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One to create a smart bike.

While you could connect your current bike to a Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One, opting for the Zwift Ride Smart Bike setup has several advantages. Firstly you don't need to set up your bike on a trainer every time you want to do an indoor ride and eliminates any extra wear and tear from indoor miles on your outdoor bike. The Zwift Ride Smart also integrates the Zwift Play controls, allowing you to shift virtual gears, brake, steer, and navigate Zwift's menus all from the Ride Smart frame's handlebars.

