Wallace and Adamson will defend Mongolia Bike Challenge titles

Image 1 of 2 The lead peloton in the Mongolia Challenge (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 2 Racers in the Mongolia Challenge (Image credit: Mongolia Bike Challenge)

The 2013 Mongolia Bike Challenge is shaping up to be the most competitive edition yet with endurance athletes from around the world set to take the starting line on September 1, 2013. The elite field is a diverse mix of world-class international athletes, including mountain bikers, road racers, triathletes, and adventurer racers, all with the same goal of reigning supreme in the Land of Genghis Khan.

Canadian Cory Wallace (Kona) will return to defend is title of 2012. He was also second in 2011. Jason Sager and Thomas Turner (Team Jamis) will make the trip from the US. The pair was the top team at the BC Bike Race last year. Other top male riders include 2008 Crocodile Trophy champion Ondra Fojtik (Team Crocodile Trophy) of Czech and 2011 Crocodile Trophy runner-up Wolfgang Kren of Austria.

In the women's race, regular stage racer and two-time Breck Epic winner Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) will be joined by Italian Giuliana Massarotto (Rudy Project Pedali Di Marca Team Performance), Australian Elisabeth Adamson (3FIDI) and Canadian Jennifer Schulz (Balance Point Racing). Adamson is the defending Mongolia Bike Challenge Champion while Schulz won the BC Bike last year.

The 2013 Mongolia Bike Challenge will take place September 1 - 7, 2013.

For more information visit www.mongoliabikechallenge.com.