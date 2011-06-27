WADA teams up with World Customs Organisation

Director General of the WADA, David Howman (Image credit: AFP)

The fight against doping in sport has received a boost with the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) signing a memorandum of understanding with the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

Signed late last week at the WCO's headquarters in Brussels, the MOU will foster co-operation in activities of common interest in the areas of anti-doping and the trafficking of doping substances within the organizations' respective mandates.

There will be co-operative efforts in the collection, storage and exchange of information while information sessions and seminars will be set up with cross-organization alerts on trends observed in the areas of anti-doping and the trafficking of doping substances.

"This MOU is a significant development for WADA as it will enable the agency to increase intelligence on upstream perpetrators involved in doping activities, the illegal organizations and individuals that provide doping substances to the sporting world," said WADA Director General David Howman.

"We are grateful to the WCO for their commitment to the fight against doping in sport. The partnership sends out another very clear message that there is strong unity amongst agencies across the world to eradicate all forms of doping – not just for the sake of sport, but for the health and well being of society as a whole."

The move follows Howman's comments earlier this year that the trade in doping products as being more lucrative than the trade in heroin. WADA also introduced guidelines to help national anti-doping organisations (ADOs) work more closely with local law enforcement agencies, and prevent doping in sport by targeting those involved in the sales and distribution of substances banned in sports.