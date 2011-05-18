Trending

WADA issues guidelines on preventing supply of doping products

UCI's Biological Passport praised

Director General of the WADA, David Howman

Director General of the WADA, David Howman
(Image credit: AFP)

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has introduced guidelines to help national anti-doping organisations (ADOs) work more closely with local law enforcement agencies, and prevent doping in sport by targeting those involved in the sales and distribution of substances banned in sports.

Related Articles

WADA praises CAS Pellizotti and Caucchioli decisions

WADA announces Contador appeal

WADA head proposes eliminating B sample in doping probes

WADA opens investigation into the rider suspicion list leak