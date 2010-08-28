Vuelta team time trial start times confirmed

Image 1 of 40 The Cervelo Team has had to weather bad news of the team's folding (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 40 The Rabobank team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 40 Denis Menchov (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 40 Team Saxo Bank will be divided up in 2011 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 40 Team Saxo Bank's stars (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 40 Frank Schleck is looking for a good result in the Tour of Spain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 40 Caisse d'Epargne will continue through 2011 as Team Movistar (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 40 Astana in Seville (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 40 The Garmin-Transitions team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 40 Andalucia Cajasur (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 40 Footon Servetto (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 40 Liquigas on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 40 Team Sky (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 40 FDJ on the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 40 Omega Pharma-Lotto has its moment (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 40 Team Quick Step (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 40 Bbox Bouygues Telecom on the stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 40 Katusha presented in Seville (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 40 Team Milram (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 40 AG2R-La Mondiale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 40 Xacobeo Galicia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 40 Liquigas is always easy to spot. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 40 Mark Cavendish rides onto the stage for the team presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 40 Bbox Bouygues Telecom on the stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 40 The Katusha team is presented (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 40 The Milram squad (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 40 The AG2R-La Mondiale team of Vincent Lavenu (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 40 The Footon-Servetto team lines up in Seville. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 40 Pedro Delgado was on hand for the teams presentation. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 40 Seville is quite a lovely city at night (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 40 HTC-Columbia's nine men for the Vuelta (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 40 The Quick Step team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 40 The Cofidis team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 40 Team Sky is presented. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 40 Team Sky will be looking for results in the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 40 The Lampre-Farnese Vini team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 40 Alessandro Petacchi walks his machine to the team presentation. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 40 The Euskaltel-Euskadi squad are a popular group in Spain. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 40 FDJ is introduced (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 40 Omega Pharma-Lotto, another Belgian team in the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Footon-Servetto will be the first team to start this evening’s opening team time trial at the Vuelta a España. The time trial around the streets of Seville begins at the unusual night time of 22:04 CET.

The 22 teams taking part in this year's Tour of Spain were presented in a late-evening ceremony in Seville on Friday, the site of the opening stages.

The teams will tackle the 13km course at four-minute intervals, with the locally-sponsored Andalucía-CajaSur outfit the last team off, at 23:28. Iñigo Cuesta, riding a record 17th consecutive Vuelta, has been given the honour of wearing number one in this year’s race, and his soon to be defunct Cérvelo TestTeam is the penultimate team to take the start at 23:24.

Among the teams fancied to take the win are Team Saxo Bank, that starts at 23:16. Bjarne Riis' team has the advantage of starting after both Garmin-Transitions (23:04) and HTC-Columbia (22:24), both of whom are sending well-drilled units to Seville. Giro d’Italia team time trial winners Liquigas-Doimo (22:56) and a motivated Caisse d’Epargne team (23:12) featuring some solid rouleur are two other start times to note in the list.

Vuelta a España TTT start times:

22:04 Footon-Servetto-Fuji

22:08 AG2R

22:12 Team Milram

22:16 Team Katusha

22:20 BBOX Bouygues Telecom

22:24 Team HTC-Columbia

22:28 Quick Step

22:32 Omega Pharma-Lotto

22:36 FDJ

22:40 Euskaltel-Euskadi

22:44 Lampre-Farnese Vini

22:48 Team Sky

22:52 Cofidis

22:56 Liquigas-Doimo

23:00 Xacobeo Galicia

23:04 Garmin-Transitions

23:08 Astana

23:12 Caisse d'Epargne

23:16 Saxo Bank

23:20 Rabobank

23:24 Cervélo

23:28 Andalucía-CajaSur