Vuelta team time trial start times confirmed

Footon-Servetto will be the first team to start this evening’s opening team time trial at the Vuelta a España. The time trial around the streets of Seville begins at the unusual night time of 22:04 CET.
The 22 teams taking part in this year's Tour of Spain were presented in a late-evening ceremony in Seville on Friday, the site of the opening stages.
The teams will tackle the 13km course at four-minute intervals, with the locally-sponsored Andalucía-CajaSur outfit the last team off, at 23:28. Iñigo Cuesta, riding a record 17th consecutive Vuelta, has been given the honour of wearing number one in this year’s race, and his soon to be defunct Cérvelo TestTeam is the penultimate team to take the start at 23:24.
Among the teams fancied to take the win are Team Saxo Bank, that starts at 23:16. Bjarne Riis' team has the advantage of starting after both Garmin-Transitions (23:04) and HTC-Columbia (22:24), both of whom are sending well-drilled units to Seville. Giro d’Italia team time trial winners Liquigas-Doimo (22:56) and a motivated Caisse d’Epargne team (23:12) featuring some solid rouleur are two other start times to note in the list.
Vuelta a España TTT start times:
22:04 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 22:08 AG2R 22:12 Team Milram 22:16 Team Katusha 22:20 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 22:24 Team HTC-Columbia 22:28 Quick Step 22:32 Omega Pharma-Lotto 22:36 FDJ 22:40 Euskaltel-Euskadi 22:44 Lampre-Farnese Vini 22:48 Team Sky 22:52 Cofidis 22:56 Liquigas-Doimo 23:00 Xacobeo Galicia 23:04 Garmin-Transitions 23:08 Astana 23:12 Caisse d'Epargne 23:16 Saxo Bank 23:20 Rabobank 23:24 Cervélo 23:28 Andalucía-CajaSur
