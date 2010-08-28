Vuelta team time trial start times confirmed

Trending

The Cervelo Team has had to weather bad news of the team's folding

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Rabobank team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Denis Menchov

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Saxo Bank will be divided up in 2011

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Saxo Bank's stars

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Frank Schleck is looking for a good result in the Tour of Spain

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Caisse d'Epargne will continue through 2011 as Team Movistar

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Astana in Seville

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Garmin-Transitions team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andalucia Cajasur

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Footon Servetto

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Liquigas on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Sky

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
FDJ on the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Omega Pharma-Lotto has its moment

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Quick Step

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bbox Bouygues Telecom on the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Katusha presented in Seville

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Milram

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
AG2R-La Mondiale

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Xacobeo Galicia

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Liquigas is always easy to spot.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish rides onto the stage for the team presentation

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Bbox Bouygues Telecom on the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Katusha team is presented

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Milram squad

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The AG2R-La Mondiale team of Vincent Lavenu

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Footon-Servetto team lines up in Seville.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Pedro Delgado was on hand for the teams presentation.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Seville is quite a lovely city at night

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
HTC-Columbia's nine men for the Vuelta

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Quick Step team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Cofidis team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Sky is presented.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Team Sky will be looking for results in the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Lampre-Farnese Vini team

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alessandro Petacchi walks his machine to the team presentation.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The Euskaltel-Euskadi squad are a popular group in Spain.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
FDJ is introduced

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Omega Pharma-Lotto, another Belgian team in the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Footon-Servetto will be the first team to start this evening’s opening team time trial at the Vuelta a España. The time trial around the streets of Seville begins at the unusual night time of 22:04 CET.

The 22 teams taking part in this year's Tour of Spain were presented in a late-evening ceremony in Seville on Friday, the site of the opening stages.

The teams will tackle the 13km course at four-minute intervals, with the locally-sponsored Andalucía-CajaSur outfit the last team off, at 23:28. Iñigo Cuesta, riding a record 17th consecutive Vuelta, has been given the honour of wearing number one in this year’s race, and his soon to be defunct Cérvelo TestTeam is the penultimate team to take the start at 23:24.

Among the teams fancied to take the win are Team Saxo Bank, that starts at 23:16. Bjarne Riis' team has the advantage of starting after both Garmin-Transitions (23:04) and HTC-Columbia (22:24), both of whom are sending well-drilled units to Seville. Giro d’Italia team time trial winners Liquigas-Doimo (22:56) and a motivated Caisse d’Epargne team (23:12) featuring some solid rouleur are two other start times to note in the list.

Vuelta a España TTT start times:

22:04 Footon-Servetto-Fuji
22:08 AG2R
22:12 Team Milram
22:16 Team Katusha
22:20 BBOX Bouygues Telecom
22:24 Team HTC-Columbia
22:28 Quick Step
22:32 Omega Pharma-Lotto
22:36 FDJ
22:40 Euskaltel-Euskadi
22:44 Lampre-Farnese Vini
22:48 Team Sky
22:52 Cofidis
22:56 Liquigas-Doimo
23:00 Xacobeo Galicia
23:04 Garmin-Transitions
23:08 Astana
23:12 Caisse d'Epargne
23:16 Saxo Bank
23:20 Rabobank
23:24 Cervélo
23:28 Andalucía-CajaSur