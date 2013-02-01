Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia reduced to just one day in 2013

Image 1 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) secures the overall in Murcia (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 2 of 5 Race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 5 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (Endura Racing) on the attack (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 5 The Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia peloton in action during the opening stage. (Image credit: Rafael Alonso) Image 5 of 5 The Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia peloton in action during the opening stage. (Image credit: Rafael Alonso)

The Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia has been reduced once again, this time the event will take place over just one day, with a route of over 240 kilometres to be raced on February 23.

The event has seen a reduction in stages take place in recent years, going from five stages in 2010, down to three in 2011 and last year, just two - a time trial and road race. The race, like much of Spain, has been hit with financial concerns.

"This morning the International Cycling Union confirmed the organisation’s proposal for the race to be held a week earlier and be held on Saturday February 23," said a statement on the event website.

Five UCI WorldTour teams have also been confirmed, with three-time overall winner Alejandro Valverde heading up the Movistar squad. His teammate Nairo Quintana took out the 2012 edition of the race, with a six second victory over Jonathan Tiernan-Locke.