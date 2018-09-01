Vuelta analysis, Aqua Blue fallout, and the future for Mark Cavendish - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) gets to the finish line in La Rosiere, but not within the time cuts (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 (L-R) Leigh Bryan, Rick Delaney and Stephen Moore (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 3 of 5 The early break on stage 7 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tony Gallpon in festive mood on the Vuelta a Espana podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Vuelta a Espana peloton in the province of Jaen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast, brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Floyds of Leadville, we look back at the first six stages of the Vuelta a España and hear from Richie Porte and former race leader Michal Kwiatkowski.

Ed Pickering and Daniel Benson dissect the first six stages and the GC battle as the race heads towards Sunday’s first major mountain test, while the team from Cyclingnews and Procycling also analyse the fallout from Aqua Blue Sport’s demise, and the latest on Mark Cavendish.

It’s been a turbulent month for Aqua Blue. At the start of August they announced that they had bought Sniper Cycling, the parent company of Veranda’s Willems-Crelan. Within minutes that press release was removed, with Sniper denying a deal a had been done. A few days later Aqua Blue owner Rick Delaney told Cyclingnews that news will be out soon, saying it will bee positive news but that for legal reasons he could not divulge more information. Then this Monday another press release lands and Aqua Blue announce that they are folding. We take an in depth look back at what happened, and how a Pro Continental team could vanish after less than two years into the sport.

We also discuss the future for Mark Cavendish, who at the age of 33, has been diagnosed with Epstein Barr virus (EBV) for a second time. Cavendish is taking a break from competitive cycling but his return to the sport is somewhat uncertain with no new contract yet for 2018, and while he most certainly will have options, could this latest setback be the end for one of the most successful sprinters of all time?

