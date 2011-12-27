Vuelta a Murcia reduced to three stages due to lack of sponsors
Valverde, Menchov, Sanchez, Gesink confirmed to ride
The Vuelta a Murcia will have only three stages in 2012, but can already confirm that top riders will be in the shortened race, including Alejandro Valverde, returning from his doping suspension. The race will be held March 2-4.
Related Articles
Even in its shortened version, the race has received requests from more than 20 teams who wish to participate. Already confirmed to ride, in addition to Valverde of Movistar, are 2009 winner Denis Menchov (Katusha), Olympic champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) and Robert Gesink (Rabobank).
The race has had to cut back from five to three stages due to a lack of sponsors, but director general Francisco Guzman is not giving up. “We will fight to keep on the international calendar this most important annual sporting event in the Murcia region. We keep tightening our belts, because since 2008 we received 75 percent less public input,” he told LaVerdad.es.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy