2016 Vuelta a Espana start list

The Vuelta a Espana kicks off this Saturday with a star-studded line-up that will see Chris Froome (Team Sky) go up against Alberto Contador (Tinkoff), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), the USA's Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Esteban Chaves (Orica-Bike Exchange) and Steven Kruisjwijk (LottoNL-Jumbo).

This year's Vuelta a Espana will be a race redemption for those who struggled at the Tour de France and for the likes of Andre Talansky, who is looking to get this Grand Tour career back on track in Spain. The American is part of a strong Cannondale-Drapac team that also includes Joe Dombrowski and Davide Formolo.

Other stand-out names include Belgian national champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), Louis Meintjes (Lampre-Merida), Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo), Britain's High Carthy (Caja Rural) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-BikeExchange).

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) is also set to ride the Vuelta a Espana, further extending his record of consecutive Grand Tours to 16.

This provisional list will be updated when rosters are officially announced by the teams. The final official start list will be issued on the eve of the race.

