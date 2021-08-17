Vuelta a España: Standings at the 2021 race

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) retained the red jersey that he took in such style on the slopes of the Picón Blanco yesterday, although a late crash somewhat dampened his first day as the race leader at the Vuelta a España. Taaramäe arrived at the finish line nearly two minutes behind the stage 4 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep), but, since his crash occurred within the last 3km of the stage, there was no change in the general classification. Sixth-placed overall, Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) was also caught in the fray but remained on his bike.

Taaramäe’s team Intermarché-Wanty-Goebert Matériaux kept the breakaway within touching distance, and controlled the pace all day with the occasional help of the sprinters’ teams such as Groupama- FDJ and Alpecin-Fenix. Meanwhile, the GC teams - most notably EF Education-Nippo, Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers - rode cautiously and attentively throughout the day as faint murmurs of crosswinds flickered across the road every now and then. The race never truly fractured, however, with the slow-turning wind turbines next to the riders indicative of the relatively still air. It was only at 102km to go that the peloton split but the danger was quickly extinguished and the race regrouped.

At the end of the day, the overall standings remained the same as at the beginning of the day. Taaramäe retains his 25-second lead over Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), his breakaway companion from Stage 3. Last year’s winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is the best placed of the GC contenders at 30 seconds in third position, with Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team), another from the Stage 3 breakaway, in fourth.

Behind Calmejane, the rest of the pre-race favourites are beginning to find their eventual configuration. The Movistar trio of Enric Mas, Miguel Angel Lopez and Alejandro Valverde occupy fifth, sixth and seventh place, respectively, at 45, 51 and 57 seconds.

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) in eighth and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in ninth are the last men within a minute of Taaramäe, at 57 seconds. Bernal’s teammates, and contenders for leadership of Ineos, sit a little further behind, Adam Yates is 16th at 1:21, while Richard Carapaz is 25th at 2:15, after he lost time on the Picón Blanco yesterday and was also given a 20-second penalty for an illegal feed.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) completes the top 10 at 1:09. The race remains delicately poised after the first four stages with potential contenders, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) at 1:13, Romain Bardet (Team DSM) at 1:16, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) at 1:20 and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) at 2:02, still well-placed too.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:43:07 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 4 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 6 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 7 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 10 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:08:51 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:35 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45 6 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:51 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 10 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:09

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 100 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 68 3 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 50 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 43 5 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 30 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 29 9 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 23 10 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 21

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 7 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 3 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 7 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2 9 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 1 10 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13:09:48 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:16 4 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:54 5 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59 6 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:02 7 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:12 8 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 9 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:41 10 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:44