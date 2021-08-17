Trending

Vuelta a España: Standings at the 2021 race

Rein Taaramäe retains the red leader's jersey in Molina de Aragón

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)
Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) retained the red jersey that he took in such style on the slopes of the Picón Blanco yesterday, although a late crash somewhat dampened his first day as the race leader at the Vuelta a España. Taaramäe arrived at the finish line nearly two minutes behind the stage 4 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep), but, since his crash occurred within the last 3km of the stage, there was no change in the general classification. Sixth-placed overall, Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team) was also caught in the fray but remained on his bike.

Taaramäe’s team Intermarché-Wanty-Goebert Matériaux kept the breakaway within touching distance, and controlled the pace all day with the occasional help of the sprinters’ teams such as Groupama- FDJ and Alpecin-Fenix. Meanwhile, the GC teams - most notably EF Education-Nippo, Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers - rode cautiously and attentively throughout the day as faint murmurs of crosswinds flickered across the road every now and then. The race never truly fractured, however, with the slow-turning wind turbines next to the riders indicative of the relatively still air. It was only at 102km to go that the peloton split but the danger was quickly extinguished and the race regrouped. 

At the end of the day, the overall standings remained the same as at the beginning of the day. Taaramäe retains his 25-second lead over Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), his breakaway companion from Stage 3. Last year’s winner Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is the best placed of the GC contenders at 30 seconds in third position, with Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team), another from the Stage 3 breakaway, in fourth.

Behind Calmejane, the rest of the pre-race favourites are beginning to find their eventual configuration. The Movistar trio of Enric Mas, Miguel Angel Lopez and Alejandro Valverde occupy fifth, sixth and seventh place, respectively, at 45, 51 and 57 seconds. 

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) in eighth and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in ninth are the last men within a minute of Taaramäe, at 57 seconds. Bernal’s teammates, and contenders for leadership of Ineos, sit a little further behind, Adam Yates is 16th at 1:21, while Richard Carapaz is 25th at 2:15, after he lost time on the Picón Blanco yesterday and was also given a 20-second penalty for an illegal feed.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) completes the top 10 at 1:09. The race remains delicately poised after the first four stages with potential contenders, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) at 1:13, Romain Bardet (Team DSM) at 1:16, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) at 1:20 and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) at 2:02, still well-placed too.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:43:07
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
4Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
7Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
10Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 13:08:51
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:35
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:45
6Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:51
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:09

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 100
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 68
3Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 50
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 43
5Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 30
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 29
9Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 23
10Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 21

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 7
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6
4Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 3
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
7Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2
9Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 1
10Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13:09:48
2Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:13
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:16
4Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:54
5Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:59
6Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:02
7Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:12
8Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
9Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:41
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:44

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates 39:28:41
2Movistar Team 0:00:22
3Bahrain Victorious 0:00:50
4Trek-Segafredo 0:01:14
5Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:15
6Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:26
7AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:33
8Team DSM 0:02:52
9EF Education-Nippo 0:03:35
10Jumbo-Visma 0:03:49