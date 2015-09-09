Trending

Vuelta a Espana stage 17 time trial start times

Joaquim Rodriguez last rider to start at 16:49

Image 1 of 6

2015 Vuelta a Espana stage 17 time trial

2015 Vuelta a Espana stage 17 time trial
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 6

2015 Vuelta a España stage 17 map

2015 Vuelta a España stage 17 map
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 6

The Van Poppel brothers, Boy and Danny, get a photo with the local wildlife

The Van Poppel brothers, Boy and Danny, get a photo with the local wildlife
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 6

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
Image 5 of 6

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 6

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Trek Factory Racing's Boy Van Poppel will the first of 167 rider to start the Vuelta a Espana's stage 17 38.4km individual time trial that starts and finishes in Burgos. The older brother of stage 12 winner Danny will leave the start house at 13:34 with riders leaving at one minute intervals thereafter until Nicolas Roche at 15:51 when riders will leave at two minute intervals. 

Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) will be the last rider to start the stage at 16:49 as he looks to protect his one second lead over Fabio Aru (Astana).

The flat course figure of eight course features one time check after 5km starts.

Time trial specialist and winner of the Giro d'Italia's 59km test against the clock in May, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), will start at 14:54 and looks likely to set an early marker for the general classification riders to match. Former U23 world champion Damien Howson is the 11th rider to start the time trial with a top ten result within reach of the Orica-GreenEdge rider. Jurgen Van den Broeck, at 15:26 and Luis Leon Sanchez twenty minutes later are two more riders in contention for a high overall result.

The focus of the stage will be centred on Tom Dumoulin's (Giant-Alpecin) quest to overturn a 1:51 minute deficit to Rodriguez  and the battle for the overall victory. The last occasion Rodriguez wore a grand tour leader's jersey in a time trial was the final day test against the clock at the 2012 Giro d'Italia when he conceded 47 seconds to Ryder Hesjedal and slipped to second overall.

"I'm not making any calculations," Rodriguez said of the course, “I just have to do it very well, and everybody else, not so well. Let's play the game and see how it works out. The pressure is on him [Dumoulin] because he's the top favourite to win the Vuelta, but there's always the chance I'll do a great time trial. And I've got a time gap which, even if it's not what I'd like, isn't so bad, either."

Stage 17 ITT start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing13:34:00
2Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin13:35:00
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida13:36:00
4Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr13:37:00
5Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale13:38:00
6Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13:39:00
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13:40:00
8Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar13:41:00
9Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida13:42:00
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team13:43:00
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13:44:00
12Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step13:45:00
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:46:00
14Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13:47:00
15Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13:48:00
16Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo13:49:00
17Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida13:50:00
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo13:51:00
19Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar13:52:00
20Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing13:53:00
21Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar13:54:00
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13:55:00
23Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin13:56:00
24Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:57:00
25Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin13:58:00
26Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka13:59:00
27Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:00:00
28Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing14:01:00
29Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia14:02:00
30Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling14:03:00
31Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14:04:00
32Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka14:05:00
33Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:06:00
34Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14:07:00
35Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr14:08:00
36Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo14:09:00
37Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida14:10:00
38Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14:11:00
39Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14:12:00
40Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:13:00
41Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team14:14:00
42Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia14:15:00
43Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14:16:00
44Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin14:17:00
45Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr14:18:00
46Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:19:00
47Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale14:20:00
48Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14:21:00
49Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team14:22:00
50Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14:23:00
51Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:24:00
52Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr14:25:00
53Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step14:26:00
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky14:27:00
55Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:28:00
56Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr14:29:00
57Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:30:00
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:31:00
59Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka14:32:00
60John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14:33:00
61Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha14:34:00
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing14:35:00
63Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr14:36:00
64Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:37:00
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step14:38:00
66Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:39:00
67Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team14:40:00
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step14:41:00
69Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka14:42:00
70Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:43:00
71Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling14:44:00
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge14:45:00
73Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14:46:00
74Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14:47:00
75Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia14:48:00
76Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge14:49:00
77Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia14:50:00
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team14:51:00
79Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling14:52:00
80Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:53:00
81Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14:54:00
82Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14:55:00
83Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:56:00
84Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14:57:00
85Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:58:00
86Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia14:59:00
87Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:00:00
88Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15:01:00
89Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka15:02:00
90Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:03:00
91Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar15:04:00
92Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida15:05:00
93Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar15:06:00
94Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team15:07:00
95Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia15:08:00
96Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:09:00
97Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky15:10:00
98Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia15:11:00
99Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo15:12:00
100Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15:13:00
101Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15:14:00
102Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15:15:00
103Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:16:00
104Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal15:17:00
105Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky15:18:00
106Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team15:19:00
107Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15:20:00
108Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:21:00
109Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15:22:00
110Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team15:23:00
111Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida15:24:00
112Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team15:25:00
113Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:26:00
114Alex Cano (Col) Colombia15:27:00
115Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:28:00
116Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team15:29:00
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:30:00
118Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha15:31:00
119Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:32:00
120Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing15:33:00
121Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo15:34:00
122Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:35:00
123Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling15:36:00
124Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:37:00
125Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling15:38:00
126Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15:39:00
127Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha15:40:00
128Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar15:41:00
129Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling15:42:00
130Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin15:43:00
131José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:44:00
132Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo15:45:00
133Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team15:46:00
134Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida15:47:00
135Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15:48:00
136Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha15:49:00
137George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15:50:00
138Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky15:51:00
139Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing15:53:00
140Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:55:00
141Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step15:57:00
142Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:59:00
143Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia16:00:00
144Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16:03:00
145Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing16:05:00
146Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:07:00
147Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky16:09:00
148Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team16:11:00
149David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16:13:00
150Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16:15:00
151Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team16:17:00
152Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr16:19:00
153Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar16:21:00
154Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:23:00
155Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar16:25:00
156Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16:27:00
157Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16:29:00
158Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16:31:00
159Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka16:33:00
160Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team16:35:00
161Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha16:37:00
162Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge16:39:00
163Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky16:41:00
164Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16:43:00
165Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo16:45:00
166Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:47:00
167Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16:49:00