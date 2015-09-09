Vuelta a Espana stage 17 time trial start times
Joaquim Rodriguez last rider to start at 16:49
Trek Factory Racing's Boy Van Poppel will the first of 167 rider to start the Vuelta a Espana's stage 17 38.4km individual time trial that starts and finishes in Burgos. The older brother of stage 12 winner Danny will leave the start house at 13:34 with riders leaving at one minute intervals thereafter until Nicolas Roche at 15:51 when riders will leave at two minute intervals.
Race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) will be the last rider to start the stage at 16:49 as he looks to protect his one second lead over Fabio Aru (Astana).
The flat course figure of eight course features one time check after 5km starts.
Time trial specialist and winner of the Giro d'Italia's 59km test against the clock in May, Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), will start at 14:54 and looks likely to set an early marker for the general classification riders to match. Former U23 world champion Damien Howson is the 11th rider to start the time trial with a top ten result within reach of the Orica-GreenEdge rider. Jurgen Van den Broeck, at 15:26 and Luis Leon Sanchez twenty minutes later are two more riders in contention for a high overall result.
The focus of the stage will be centred on Tom Dumoulin's (Giant-Alpecin) quest to overturn a 1:51 minute deficit to Rodriguez and the battle for the overall victory. The last occasion Rodriguez wore a grand tour leader's jersey in a time trial was the final day test against the clock at the 2012 Giro d'Italia when he conceded 47 seconds to Ryder Hesjedal and slipped to second overall.
"I'm not making any calculations," Rodriguez said of the course, “I just have to do it very well, and everybody else, not so well. Let's play the game and see how it works out. The pressure is on him [Dumoulin] because he's the top favourite to win the Vuelta, but there's always the chance I'll do a great time trial. And I've got a time gap which, even if it's not what I'd like, isn't so bad, either."
Stage 17 ITT start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13:34:00
|2
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:35:00
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13:36:00
|4
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|13:37:00
|5
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:38:00
|6
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:39:00
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:40:00
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|13:41:00
|9
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|13:42:00
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|13:43:00
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13:44:00
|12
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:45:00
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:46:00
|14
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:47:00
|15
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13:48:00
|16
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13:49:00
|17
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|13:50:00
|18
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13:51:00
|19
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|13:52:00
|20
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13:53:00
|21
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13:54:00
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13:55:00
|23
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:56:00
|24
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:57:00
|25
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:58:00
|26
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|13:59:00
|27
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:00:00
|28
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|14:01:00
|29
|Walter Pedraza (Col) Colombia
|14:02:00
|30
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14:03:00
|31
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14:04:00
|32
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|14:05:00
|33
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:06:00
|34
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14:07:00
|35
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:08:00
|36
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14:09:00
|37
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|14:10:00
|38
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14:11:00
|39
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14:12:00
|40
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:13:00
|41
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|14:14:00
|42
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|14:15:00
|43
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:16:00
|44
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:17:00
|45
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:18:00
|46
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:19:00
|47
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:20:00
|48
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14:21:00
|49
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:22:00
|50
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14:23:00
|51
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:24:00
|52
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:25:00
|53
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:26:00
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|14:27:00
|55
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:28:00
|56
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:29:00
|57
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:30:00
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:31:00
|59
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|14:32:00
|60
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:33:00
|61
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|14:34:00
|62
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|14:35:00
|63
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:36:00
|64
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:37:00
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:38:00
|66
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:39:00
|67
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:40:00
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:41:00
|69
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|14:42:00
|70
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:43:00
|71
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14:44:00
|72
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|14:45:00
|73
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14:46:00
|74
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14:47:00
|75
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|14:48:00
|76
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|14:49:00
|77
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|14:50:00
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14:51:00
|79
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|14:52:00
|80
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:53:00
|81
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14:54:00
|82
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14:55:00
|83
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:56:00
|84
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14:57:00
|85
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:58:00
|86
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Col) Colombia
|14:59:00
|87
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:00:00
|88
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15:01:00
|89
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|15:02:00
|90
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:03:00
|91
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:04:00
|92
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|15:05:00
|93
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|15:06:00
|94
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:07:00
|95
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|15:08:00
|96
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:09:00
|97
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|15:10:00
|98
|Fabio Duarte (Col) Colombia
|15:11:00
|99
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:12:00
|100
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:13:00
|101
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:14:00
|102
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:15:00
|103
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:16:00
|104
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|15:17:00
|105
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|15:18:00
|106
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|15:19:00
|107
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15:20:00
|108
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:21:00
|109
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:22:00
|110
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|15:23:00
|111
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|15:24:00
|112
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|15:25:00
|113
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:26:00
|114
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|15:27:00
|115
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:28:00
|116
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:29:00
|117
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:30:00
|118
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:31:00
|119
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:32:00
|120
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|15:33:00
|121
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:34:00
|122
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:35:00
|123
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15:36:00
|124
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:37:00
|125
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15:38:00
|126
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15:39:00
|127
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|15:40:00
|128
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:41:00
|129
|Larry Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|15:42:00
|130
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:43:00
|131
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:44:00
|132
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:45:00
|133
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:46:00
|134
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|15:47:00
|135
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:48:00
|136
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|15:49:00
|137
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:50:00
|138
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|15:51:00
|139
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|15:53:00
|140
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:55:00
|141
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:57:00
|142
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:59:00
|143
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Colombia
|16:00:00
|144
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16:03:00
|145
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16:05:00
|146
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:07:00
|147
|Sergio Luis Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16:09:00
|148
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16:11:00
|149
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:13:00
|150
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16:15:00
|151
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16:17:00
|152
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16:19:00
|153
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16:21:00
|154
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:23:00
|155
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|16:25:00
|156
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:27:00
|157
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:29:00
|158
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:31:00
|159
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|16:33:00
|160
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|16:35:00
|161
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16:37:00
|162
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|16:39:00
|163
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|16:41:00
|164
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:43:00
|165
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16:45:00
|166
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:47:00
|167
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16:49:00
