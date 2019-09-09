Vuelta a España stage 16 – Video highlights

Jakob Fuglsang waited a long time to seize victory in a Grand Tour, but the 34-year-old Dane did it in grand fashion Monday during stage 16 at the Vuelta a Espana, emerging from a disintegrating breakaway group and soloing to the win atop Alto de la Cubilla.

The Astana rider finished 22 seconds ahead of Tao Geoghegan hart (Team Ineos) and 40 seconds ahead of teammate Luis Leon Sanchez.

The general classification group came in nearly six minutes later, with young Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) leading race leader and fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in ahead of GC runner-up Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who lost another 23 seconds in the overall battle. Pogacar now trails Valverde for the runner-up spot by just six seconds as the podium battle heats up.

Watch all the action below.