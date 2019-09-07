Vuelta a España stage 14 video highlights
Watch Sam Bennett take his second stage win
Sam Bennett (Bora-hansgrohe) raced to his second stage win of this year's Vuelta a España on stage 14. The Irishman was one of just a handful of sprinters who escaped a huge crash that took down a number of riders and held up most of the field.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) were both held up by the fall but there were no changes on GC with the Jumbo-Visma rider carrying a healthy lead into stage 15.
