Vuelta a Espana: Stage 13 highlights - Video

Matteo Trentin claimed his third stage victory in the Vuelta a España, taking out the bunch sprint on stage 13 to Tomares to give the Quick-Step Floors team its fifth win of this edition and their 15th Grand Tour stage of the year.

But it wasn't a simple finish for the Italian, whose team led the way over some unexpectedly difficult climbs in the final kilometers. The last ramp inside the final kilometer was testing enough that the overall race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky) attentively finished in seventh on the wheel of second-placed Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of a seven-second gap.