Vuelta a España: stage 11 time trial start times
Tony Martin sets off at 14:18 CET
The Vuelta a España resumes after a lengthy transfer north and the first rest day of the race with the crucial stage 11 time trial around Tarazona in the province of Zaragoza.
The sole individual time trial in the Vuelta, the 38.8km test will provide further indication of the overall contenders’ credentials, as well as a useful proving ground for riders with designs on the time trial at the world championships in Florence later this month.
The first man off will be Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), who rolls down the start ramp at 13:14 local time, while two of the strongest time triallists in the race will set off just three minutes apart – Marci Pinotti (BMC) is in action at 14:15, with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) following at 14:18.
The final 30 riders set out at two-minute intervals, with red jersey Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) the last man to start, at 16:50. The American is preceded by Joaquim Rodriguez (16:42), Alejandro Valverde (16:44), Nicolas Roche (16:46) and his two-minute man, Vincenzo Nibali (16:48).
Time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time (CET)
|1
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13:14:00
|2
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|13:15:00
|3
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13:16:00
|4
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:17:00
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13:18:00
|6
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:19:00
|7
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:20:00
|8
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|13:21:00
|9
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|13:22:00
|10
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:23:00
|11
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:24:00
|12
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha
|13:25:00
|13
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:26:00
|14
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13:27:00
|15
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|13:28:00
|16
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13:29:00
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:30:00
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:31:00
|19
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:32:00
|20
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp
|13:33:00
|21
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13:34:00
|22
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:35:00
|23
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:36:00
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13:37:00
|25
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:38:00
|26
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:39:00
|27
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:40:00
|28
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:41:00
|29
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|13:42:00
|30
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:43:00
|31
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:44:00
|32
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:45:00
|33
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|13:46:00
|34
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13:47:00
|35
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha
|13:48:00
|36
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13:49:00
|37
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13:50:00
|38
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:51:00
|39
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:52:00
|40
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:53:00
|41
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:54:00
|42
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:55:00
|43
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|13:56:00
|44
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13:57:00
|45
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13:58:00
|46
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:59:00
|47
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14:00:00
|48
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:01:00
|49
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14:02:00
|50
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:03:00
|51
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:04:00
|52
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:05:00
|53
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:06:00
|54
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:07:00
|55
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:08:00
|56
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|14:09:00
|57
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:10:00
|58
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|14:11:00
|59
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:12:00
|60
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14:13:00
|61
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:14:00
|62
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:15:00
|63
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|14:16:00
|64
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:17:00
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:18:00
|66
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|14:19:00
|67
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:20:00
|68
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14:21:00
|69
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14:22:00
|70
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:23:00
|71
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:24:00
|72
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha
|14:25:00
|73
|Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|14:26:00
|74
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:27:00
|75
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:28:00
|76
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|14:29:00
|77
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:30:00
|78
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:31:00
|79
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|14:32:00
|80
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:33:00
|81
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:34:00
|82
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|14:35:00
|83
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14:36:00
|84
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|14:37:00
|85
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|14:38:00
|86
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:39:00
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|14:40:00
|88
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:41:00
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:42:00
|90
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|14:43:00
|91
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14:44:00
|92
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|14:45:00
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:46:00
|94
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:47:00
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|14:48:00
|96
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|14:49:00
|97
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:50:00
|98
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:51:00
|99
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14:52:00
|100
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|14:53:00
|101
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|14:54:00
|102
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:55:00
|103
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:56:00
|104
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:57:00
|105
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:58:00
|106
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:59:00
|107
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|15:00:00
|108
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:01:00
|109
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:02:00
|110
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15:03:00
|111
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:04:00
|112
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:05:00
|113
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|15:06:00
|114
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|15:07:00
|115
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:08:00
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|15:09:00
|117
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15:10:00
|118
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:11:00
|119
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:12:00
|120
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15:13:00
|121
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15:14:00
|122
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|15:15:00
|123
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15:16:00
|124
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:17:00
|125
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15:18:00
|126
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:19:00
|127
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:20:00
|128
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:21:00
|129
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15:22:00
|130
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:23:00
|131
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|15:24:00
|132
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15:25:00
|133
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:26:00
|134
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|15:27:00
|135
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|15:28:00
|136
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:29:00
|137
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|15:30:00
|138
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15:31:00
|139
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:32:00
|140
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:33:00
|141
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|15:34:00
|142
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15:35:00
|143
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|15:36:00
|144
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:37:00
|145
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:38:00
|146
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:39:00
|147
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:40:00
|148
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:41:00
|149
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|15:42:00
|150
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:43:00
|151
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha
|15:44:00
|152
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15:45:00
|153
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15:46:00
|154
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|15:47:00
|155
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|15:48:00
|156
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15:49:00
|157
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:50:00
|158
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:51:00
|159
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:52:00
|160
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|15:54:00
|161
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15:56:00
|162
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15:58:00
|163
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:00:00
|164
|Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura
|16:02:00
|165
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:04:00
|166
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|16:06:00
|167
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16:08:00
|168
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:10:00
|169
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:12:00
|170
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16:14:00
|171
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16:16:00
|172
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:18:00
|173
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16:20:00
|174
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|16:22:00
|175
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|16:24:00
|176
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16:26:00
|177
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|16:28:00
|178
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|16:30:00
|179
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:32:00
|180
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:34:00
|181
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16:36:00
|182
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16:38:00
|183
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|16:40:00
|184
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16:42:00
|185
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:44:00
|186
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:46:00
|187
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:48:00
|188
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|16:50:00
