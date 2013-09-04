Trending

Vuelta a España: stage 11 time trial start times

Tony Martin sets off at 14:18 CET

Image 1 of 3

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel

Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 3

Marco Pinotti (BMC) powers to his sixth career Italian TT title

Marco Pinotti (BMC) powers to his sixth career Italian TT title
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 3

Chris Horner (RadioShack) reclaimed the race lead on stage 10

Chris Horner (RadioShack) reclaimed the race lead on stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Vuelta a España resumes after a lengthy transfer north and the first rest day of the race with the crucial stage 11 time trial around Tarazona in the province of Zaragoza.

The sole individual time trial in the Vuelta, the 38.8km test will provide further indication of the overall contenders’ credentials, as well as a useful proving ground for riders with designs on the time trial at the world championships in Florence later this month.

The first man off will be Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), who rolls down the start ramp at 13:14 local time, while two of the strongest time triallists in the race will set off just three minutes apart – Marci Pinotti (BMC) is in action at 14:15, with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) following at 14:18.

The final 30 riders set out at two-minute intervals, with red jersey Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) the last man to start, at 16:50. The American is preceded by Joaquim Rodriguez (16:42), Alejandro Valverde (16:44), Nicolas Roche (16:46) and his two-minute man, Vincenzo Nibali (16:48).

 

Time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time (CET)
1Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida13:14:00
2Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Sharp13:15:00
3Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre-Merida13:16:00
4Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano13:17:00
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13:18:00
6Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale13:19:00
7Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano13:20:00
8Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp13:21:00
9Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team13:22:00
10Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13:23:00
11Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13:24:00
12Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Katusha13:25:00
13Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:26:00
14Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin-Sharp13:27:00
15Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida13:28:00
16Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr13:29:00
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano13:30:00
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:31:00
19Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:32:00
20Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin-Sharp13:33:00
21Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr13:34:00
22Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13:35:00
23Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:36:00
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol13:37:00
25Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge13:38:00
26Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling13:39:00
27Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13:40:00
28Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:41:00
29Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura13:42:00
30Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:43:00
31Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:44:00
32Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:45:00
33Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida13:46:00
34Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp13:47:00
35Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Katusha13:48:00
36Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13:49:00
37Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13:50:00
38Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13:51:00
39Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:52:00
40Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team13:53:00
41Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano13:54:00
42Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:55:00
43Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol13:56:00
44Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team13:57:00
45Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13:58:00
46Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13:59:00
47Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14:00:00
48Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:01:00
49Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14:02:00
50Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:03:00
51José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team14:04:00
52Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:05:00
53Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr14:06:00
54Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:07:00
55Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:08:00
56Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura14:09:00
57Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team14:10:00
58Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team14:11:00
59Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr14:12:00
60Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14:13:00
61Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:14:00
62Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:15:00
63Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard14:16:00
64Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team14:17:00
65Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14:18:00
66Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol14:19:00
67Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:20:00
68Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling14:21:00
69Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol14:22:00
70Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:23:00
71Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14:24:00
72Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha14:25:00
73Iker Camano (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura14:26:00
74Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:27:00
75Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:28:00
76Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura14:29:00
77Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:30:00
78Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge14:31:00
79Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard14:32:00
80Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:33:00
81Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14:34:00
82Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling14:35:00
83David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14:36:00
84Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano14:37:00
85Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol14:38:00
86Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14:39:00
87Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling14:40:00
88Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:41:00
89Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:42:00
90Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr14:43:00
91Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida14:44:00
92Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp14:45:00
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:46:00
94Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:47:00
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano14:48:00
96Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano14:49:00
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:50:00
98Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14:51:00
99Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp14:52:00
100Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling14:53:00
101Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard14:54:00
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14:55:00
103Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14:56:00
104Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:57:00
105Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits14:58:00
106Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:59:00
107Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard15:00:00
108Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15:01:00
109Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:02:00
110Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol15:03:00
111Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:04:00
112Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:05:00
113Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha15:06:00
114Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura15:07:00
115Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15:08:00
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol15:09:00
117Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15:10:00
118Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:11:00
119Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15:12:00
120Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard15:13:00
121Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida15:14:00
122Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling15:15:00
123Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15:16:00
124Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:17:00
125Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol15:18:00
126Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15:19:00
127Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:20:00
128Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:21:00
129Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr15:22:00
130Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15:23:00
131Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling15:24:00
132Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team15:25:00
133Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:26:00
134Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard15:27:00
135Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura15:28:00
136Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15:29:00
137Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha15:30:00
138Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15:31:00
139Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:32:00
140Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:33:00
141Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano15:34:00
142Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr15:35:00
143Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team15:36:00
144Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:37:00
145Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:38:00
146Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15:39:00
147Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15:40:00
148Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:41:00
149Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano15:42:00
150Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team15:43:00
151Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha15:44:00
152Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida15:45:00
153Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15:46:00
154Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard15:47:00
155David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura15:48:00
156Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff15:49:00
157Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15:50:00
158Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15:51:00
159Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:52:00
160Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard15:54:00
161Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team15:56:00
162Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr15:58:00
163José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team16:00:00
164Jose Joao Mendes (Por) Team NetApp-Endura16:02:00
165Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16:04:00
166Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling16:06:00
167Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida16:08:00
168Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16:10:00
169Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16:12:00
170Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team16:14:00
171David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16:16:00
172Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi16:18:00
173Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16:20:00
174Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling16:22:00
175Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team16:24:00
176Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team16:26:00
177Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team16:28:00
178Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura16:30:00
179Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16:32:00
180Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16:34:00
181Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr16:36:00
182Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16:38:00
183Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha16:40:00
184Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha16:42:00
185Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16:44:00
186Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16:46:00
187Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:48:00
188Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack Leopard16:50:00

 