Vuelta a España: stage 11 time trial start times

Image 1 of 3 Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) powers to the finish line in Mont-Saint-Michel (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Marco Pinotti (BMC) powers to his sixth career Italian TT title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Chris Horner (RadioShack) reclaimed the race lead on stage 10 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Vuelta a España resumes after a lengthy transfer north and the first rest day of the race with the crucial stage 11 time trial around Tarazona in the province of Zaragoza.

The sole individual time trial in the Vuelta, the 38.8km test will provide further indication of the overall contenders’ credentials, as well as a useful proving ground for riders with designs on the time trial at the world championships in Florence later this month.

The first man off will be Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), who rolls down the start ramp at 13:14 local time, while two of the strongest time triallists in the race will set off just three minutes apart – Marci Pinotti (BMC) is in action at 14:15, with Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) following at 14:18.

The final 30 riders set out at two-minute intervals, with red jersey Chris Horner (RadioShack-Leopard) the last man to start, at 16:50. The American is preceded by Joaquim Rodriguez (16:42), Alejandro Valverde (16:44), Nicolas Roche (16:46) and his two-minute man, Vincenzo Nibali (16:48).

