Vuelta a Espana: Rest Day Round-up II - Podcast

Chris Froome on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Recon Ride delivers one final Rest Day Round-up for 2017, touching on both the surprises and disappointments from week two of the Vuelta a España and looking ahead to the last six days of Grand Tour racing this year.

With less than a week left to race at the Vuelta, Team Sky's Chris Froome seems to have firm control over the general classification, but there's still time and ample tough terrain for his rivals to make up ground. In addition to a big time trial on Tuesday, the final week of the event will throw plenty of mountain challenges at the peloton, including the fearsome Alto de l'Angliru.

In other words, there should be at least enough action on the horizon to keep podcasting prognosticators busy for a little while longer.

