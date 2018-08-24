Vuelta a Espana preview featuring Sagan, Yates, Porte and York - Podcast
Pinpointing the key stages and where the race will be won and lost
On the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast – brought to you by our friends at Prendas Ciclismo, Pinarello and Flyods of Leadville, the team of Philippa York, Patrick Fletcher and Daniel Benson preview the 2018 Vuelta a España.
We hear from Richie Porte (BMC Racing), Simon Yates (Mitchelton Scott), and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), whilst also debating the chances for a number of the GC contenders.
Porte arrives at the race with a minor illness but is leading BMC Racing in the final Grand Tour before the team disbands in the off-season. Can he keep a united ship or will riders put their personal ambitions above the team's?
Simon Yates is looking to improve on his Giro d'Italia, where despite winning stages and leading the race, he fell away in the final stages. As for the road world champion, Sagan starts the Vuelta looking to win a stage as he builds up for the a Worlds defense later in the year.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) both head into the race with points to prove, with Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) flying under the radar, despite his impressive Grand Tour palmares. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) – third at the Giro d'Italia – also gets a mention, and there's a debate about whether Team Sky can mount another GC challenge despite the absence of both Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.
Our team of York and Fletcher then pinpoint the key stages and where the race will be won and lost, with York discussing the differences in style and tempo between the Vuelta, Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.
