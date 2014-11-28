Vuelta a Espana could have ten mountaintop finishes

Image 1 of 2 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 The Vuelta a Espana peloton speeds through Madrid on the final stage (Image credit: Unipublic)

The 2015 Vuelta a Espana could feature nine or ten mountaintop finishes, according to a report in the Spanish media. The route will first be presented on January 10, but it is already known that it will start in Puerto Banus on August 22 and end in Madrid on September 13. Organizers are also said to be planning a women’s race on the closing day.

According to as.com, the race will open with a flat time trial, either individual or team, and then travel through Granada al Levante, possibly Murcia, then Alicante, Valencia and Castellon. That first week will feature four or five climbs.

From there the Vuelta will move to Andorra for a rest day and the Queen Stage, before heading to Catalonia. It will also visit Aragon and the Basque Country. There will be two high mountain stages in Asturias.

In the third week, there will be an individual time trial of 35 to 40 km, and another Queen Stage in the mountains around Madrid. The final stage returns to the capital city of Madrid, with a women’s race similar to this year’s La Course at the Tour de France. It will wrap up with a nighttime finish for the men.