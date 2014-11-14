2015 Vuelta a España to visit Andorra

Image 1 of 3 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Bang! Bang! Bang! Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) makes it three Vuelta titles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 The peloton en route to Andorra in the Vuelta's 11th stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As the official announcement in January gets closer, more information continues to leak out about the 2015 Vuelta a España. According to a report in AS, Andorra will host one of the queen stages of next year’s race.

“We'll have four or five climbs with about 4,500 or 5,000 total meters of climbing. We will pass over la Gallina and the final will be unprecedented, we are toying with two climbs,” race director Javier Guillén told the Spanish paper after riding up the Andorran climb with local resident Joaquim Rodríguez, former rider Fernando Escartín and the Andorran minister for tourism Fernando Francesc Camp.

According to the report, the Andorran government will sponsor the race to the sum of €180,000 and the race will spend four days in the country. The race would potentially go to Andorra during the first rest day on August 31, after a brief jaunt through Catalonia and stay there until September 3 before returning to Catalonia.

Slowly but surely the race is beginning to take shape. It is already known that the race will begin in Puerto Banus, Marbella on August 22, it will feature a flat time trial and it is likely that it will end with a night-time stage in Madrid on September 13.