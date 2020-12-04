Vuelta a Colombia winner Camargo signs for EF Pro Cycling

Vuelta a Colombia winner Diego Camargo will step up to the WorldTour in 2021 with EF Pro Cycling. The 22-year-old will join fellow countrymen Rigoberto Urán, Sergio Higuita and Daniel Arroyave on the American team.

Camargo raced with the Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW Bicicletas Continental squad in 2020, and he performed strongly at the Vuelta a San Juan and Tour Colombia 2.1 before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season.

The Colombian raced in Italy when the season resumed in August and has recently been in action on home roads. He won the under-23 Vuelta de la Juventud in early November and then proceeded to beat Oscar Sevilla to the overall title at the elite Vuelta a Colombia later in the month.

“He’s one of very few riders ever to win the Vuelta [de la] Juventud and Vuelta [a] Colombia in the same year,” EF Pro Cycling manager Jonathan Vaughters said in a statement released by the team on Friday.

“This speaks to his talent. I think his relatively late start in cycling and his very humble beginnings will work in his favour and eventually reveal a champion of the highest calibre in cycling.”

A native of Tuta, Boyacá, Camargo began racing as a mountain biker in 2015 before converting to the road. Strong displays at the 2017 Vuelta de la Juventud saw him move to Coldeportes the following season, and he won the Vuelta a Boyacá in 2019.

“I’m a well-rounded cyclist and can perform well on all terrains, but primarily I’m a climber,” said Camargo.

“My favourite place to ride is around where I live, in Tuta, Boyacá. The people are really friendly and I think it’s down to the type of terrain we live on. But, I dream of Europe, although it’s a place I’m not familiar with, I’ve heard great things about it and I think it’s going to be great for me to be there.”

Although EF Pro Cycling have lost Critérium du Dauphiné winner Daniel Martínez to Ineos Grenadiers in 2021, the squad retains a strong contingent of Colombian riders, led by Urán and national champion Higuita. Colombian under-23 champion Daniel Arroyave recently confirmed that he will turn professional with EF in 2021.

“I chose to come to EF because it seems like a really great squad, and I can see how a team like this will be able to help me grow as a person and as a cyclist, and achieve my cycling dreams,” said Camargo.

“In 2021, I want to help contribute to the team and give 100%, whilst also gaining a lot of experience, by adapting to the racing and little by little preparing my body to hopefully win some races.”