Vuelta a Burgos: Trentin leads the line for CCC Team

Matteo Trentin and the CCC Team return to racing at the Vuelta a Burgos (July 28 to August 1) almost five months after their last competitive outing. The team, currently looking for a new title sponsor for 2021 and heavily linked to the Manuela Fundación, have a strong squad heading to Burgos with Trentin joined by Patrick Bevan and Víctor de la Parte. Trentin will be targeting the sprint finishes, of which there are likely to be four, while also using the race to prepare for his first major goal of the season at Milan-San Remo.

“I am happy to be back racing and to be lining up at Vuelta a Burgos next week,” Trentin said.

“It will be a good opportunity to be back in the mix again after this long period without races. My training during this time has gone smoothly so I am feeling good and I think my form is in a good place to try to go for a stage win. There is a good combination of everything at Vuelta a Burgos with three sprints and two mountains. In terms of preparation for the rest of the season, this race will be a key first step but it will also be important for me to be racing in the hot temperatures of Spain to get used to the same kind of heat that we will experience at Milano - San Remo, where I join the Classics squad.”

The CCC Team has battled through pay reductions since racing was paused earlier in the year and has uncertainty hanging over their heads after their title sponsor was severely hit by the ramifications from the COVID-19 pandemic. The squad remains confident of keeping the ship afloat for 2021 with Giant set to remain as the operation’s bike supplier. In the short term, the team is simply happy to return to racing after such a long stretch without competition.



“I think everyone is really looking forward to being on the start line and doing what we all love to do,” sports director Gabriele Missaglia, said in a press release issued by the team.

“The Vuelta a Burgos is a great opportunity for us to get back into the swing of things and to race hard after the extended break. Trentin will be our leader in Spain and I think he will be coming to Vuelta a Burgos in good shape, ready to race for stage wins on this parcours after a strong final block of training leading into it.

"We will have a good group of riders around him in the opening stages with Patrick Bevin, Víctor de la Parte, Kamil Gradek, Kamil Małecki, Szymon Sajnok, and Attila Valter,” Missaglia explained.

It’s not just Trentin who will be aiming for success in CCC Team colours, with both Bevin and Valter looking to register results in the GC.

“I think Bevin can also look to try to achieve a good result over the five-stage race with de la Parte and Valter well-prepared for when we reach the mountains where the standard of the field will be very high. It has been a very strange season so far but, as a team, I am sure we are ready to restart the season on a positive note. Finally, while we are more than happy to be back racing, we know that it is still a sensitive time and we will maintain the highest standards of hygiene and adhere to our team medical protocol and that of the race organizers and host country.”

CCC Team for the Vuelta a Brugos: Patrick Bevin (NZL), Víctor de la Parte (ESP), Kamil Gradek (POL), Kamil Małecki (POL), Szymon Sajnok (POL), Matteo Trentin (ITA), Attila Valter (HUN)