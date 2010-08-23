Vos seals third World Cup win
Contador continues to lead UCI World Rankings after GP Plouay
Marianne Vos claimed the third UCI Women's World Cup title of her career at the GP Plouay de Bretagne on Saturday. The 23-year-old Dutch rider took second place behind solo winner Emma Pooley in Plouay to secure the overall victory win after leading the competition since the first race in March.
"I've worried all year about keeping the jersey and I'm relieved now," Vos said. She went into the final race with an 18-point lead over Cervelo's Kirsten Wild, who did not ride in Plouay and 46 points over Swede Emma Johansson.
Once Vos made the final escape with Johansson, eventual winner Pooley and HTC-Columbia's Judith Arndt, her title was secure. "I was focused on the World Cup classification. However, I wanted to win the race too. When Emma Pooley attacked on the second climb of the circuit, I could just hold her wheel but when she went in the last hill, I had to let her go. She was too strong."
Vos' first World Cup victory in 2007 was won on the final race of the season, the Rund um die Nürnberger Altstadt, when she won the race in a bunch sprint, taking the jersey from Briton Nicole Cooke. Her second came last year when she beat Johansson by 21points.
The UCI also confirmed the latest men's World Rankings on Monday after the GP Ouest France - Plouay. The ranking remained largely unchanged. Tour de France champion Alberto Contador continues to lead the standings over Joaquin Rodriguez and Cadel Evans. Vattenfall Cyclassics winner Tyler Farrar moved into the top 10 after taking second in the GP Plouay, slotting in eighth place behind Andy Schleck.
Matthew Goss' victory in the GP Plouay moved him from 98th to 37th overall.
Women's 2010 UCI World Cup final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|270
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|209
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|202
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|182
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|161
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|160
|7
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|158
|8
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|157
|9
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|137
|10
|Nicole Cooke (GBr)
|112
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|108
|12
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|102
|13
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|81
|14
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|78
|15
|Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|72
|16
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women
|62
|16
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu
|62
|18
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|59
|19
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|54
|20
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|50
|21
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|48
|22
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco
|45
|23
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|43
|24
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|40
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|37
|26
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno
|36
|27
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|35
|27
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling
|35
|29
|Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco
|32
|29
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|32
|31
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|30
|31
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|30
|33
|Lucy Martin (GBr)
|29
|34
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|27
|35
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|26
|36
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|37
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|21
|37
|Carla Swart (RSA) MTN
|21
|37
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|21
|40
|Erinne Willock (Can)
|18
|40
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|18
|40
|Emma Petersen (NZl)
|18
|43
|Christel Ferrier-Brunea (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|16
|43
|Katie Colclough (Gbr)
|16
|43
|Emma Trott (Gbr)
|16
|46
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|15
|46
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara
|15
|46
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus)
|15
|46
|Amber Halliday (Aus)
|15
|46
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|15
|46
|Melissa Holt (Nzl)
|15
|52
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|52
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|14
|54
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|13
|54
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara
|13
|54
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|13
|54
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck
|13
|54
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck
|13
|59
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr)
|12
|59
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)
|12
|59
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)
|12
|59
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr)
|12
|59
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|12
|64
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|11
|64
|Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|64
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|64
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|11
|64
|Megan Dunn (Aus)
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|677
|pts
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|613
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|438
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|238
|5
|Lotto Ladies Team
|200
|6
|Leontien.nl
|178
|7
|Great Britain
|173
|8
|Australia
|159
|9
|Gauss RDZ Ormu
|125
|10
|Netherlands
|123
|11
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|114
|12
|Team Valdarno
|66
|12
|Safi - Pasta Zara
|66
|14
|Ukraine
|63
|15
|Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|53
|16
|Hitec Products UCK
|52
|17
|Alriksson Go:Green
|42
|18
|Noris Cycling
|35
|19
|New Zealand
|33
|20
|Tibco
|32
|21
|Norway
|32
|22
|Fenixs - Petrogradets
|30
|23
|Vaiano Solaristech
|28
|24
|Giant Pro Cycling
|27
|25
|Vienne Futuroscope
|24
|26
|MTN
|21
|27
|Denmark
|16
|28
|Russia
|11
|29
|Korea
|9
|30
|Finland
|8
|31
|Austria
|7
|32
|ACS Chirio - Forno D'asolo
|5
|33
|S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox
|5
|34
|China
|5
|35
|Ireland
|4
|36
|Germany
|3
|37
|United States
|3
|38
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|482
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|428
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|390
|4
|Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|363
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|304
|6
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|283
|7
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|258
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|251
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|250
|10
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|239
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|239
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|217
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack
|216
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|216
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|213
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|206
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|203
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|199
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|188
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|174
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|169
|22
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|163
|23
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|148
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|144
|25
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|26
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|140
|27
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|132
|28
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|127
|29
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|125
|30
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|31
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|117
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|113
|33
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|111
|34
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|110
|35
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|108
|36
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions
|106
|37
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|104
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|104
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|104
|40
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|102
|41
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|42
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|97
|43
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|96
|44
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|45
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|94
|46
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|90
|47
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|49
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|85
|50
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|51
|Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|52
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|82
|53
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|54
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|55
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|56
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|57
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|76
|58
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|73
|59
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|60
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|71
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|62
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|69
|63
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|67
|64
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|65
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|67
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|68
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|69
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|56
|71
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|56
|72
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|55
|73
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|52
|74
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|75
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|76
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|50
|77
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|78
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|48
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|46
|80
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|81
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|46
|82
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|41
|83
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|40
|84
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|40
|85
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|40
|86
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|87
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|40
|88
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|89
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|38
|90
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|91
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|92
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|93
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|35
|94
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|95
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|97
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|98
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|99
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|100
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|101
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|102
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|103
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|24
|104
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|105
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|106
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|107
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|108
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
|20
|109
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|110
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|20
|111
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|19
|112
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|113
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|18
|114
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|18
|115
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|116
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|117
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|17
|118
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|119
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|120
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|16
|121
|Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|122
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|123
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|16
|124
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|125
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|15
|126
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|127
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|128
|Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|14
|129
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|13
|130
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|131
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|132
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|12
|133
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|134
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|135
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|11
|136
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|137
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|138
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|139
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|140
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|141
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|142
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|143
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|144
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|10
|145
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|146
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|147
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|9
|148
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|149
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|150
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|151
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|152
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|153
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|8
|154
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|155
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|156
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|157
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|158
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|159
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|6
|160
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|161
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|162
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|163
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|164
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|165
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|166
|Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank
|6
|167
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana
|6
|168
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|169
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|6
|170
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|171
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|172
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|173
|Florentin Haunold (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|174
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|175
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|176
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|177
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|5
|178
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|179
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|180
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|181
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|182
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|183
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|184
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|185
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|186
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|187
|Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|188
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|4
|189
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|190
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|191
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|192
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|193
|Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|194
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|195
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|196
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|197
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|198
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|199
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|200
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|201
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|202
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|203
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|204
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|205
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini
|2
|206
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|207
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|208
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|209
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|210
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|211
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|212
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|213
|Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|214
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|215
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|216
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1
|217
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|218
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|219
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|220
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|221
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|222
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|223
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|1
|224
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|225
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|226
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|227
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|228
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|229
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|230
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|231
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|232
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|233
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|234
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|235
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|236
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|1
|237
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|238
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|239
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1644
|pts
|2
|Italy
|856
|3
|Belgium
|849
|4
|Australia
|773
|5
|United States Of America
|708
|6
|Russian Federation
|423
|7
|Switzerland
|414
|8
|Germany
|405
|9
|Netherlands
|401
|10
|Kazakhstan
|400
|11
|Luxembourg
|398
|12
|Slovenia
|385
|13
|France
|315
|14
|Norway
|278
|15
|Great Britain
|255
|16
|Canada
|217
|17
|Ireland
|193
|18
|Czech Republic
|188
|19
|New Zealand
|139
|20
|Estonia
|111
|21
|Denmark
|102
|22
|Colombia
|93
|23
|Portugal
|85
|24
|Austria
|83
|25
|Slovakia
|57
|26
|Poland
|49
|27
|Croatia
|38
|28
|Sweden
|27
|29
|Argentina
|23
|30
|Belarus
|21
|31
|South Africa
|15
|32
|Uzbekistan
|5
|33
|Japan
|4
|34
|Lithuania
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana
|976
|pts
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|790
|3
|Team Katusha
|739
|4
|Rabobank
|695
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|678
|6
|Liquigas-Doimo
|670
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|646
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|633
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|621
|10
|Caisse d'Epargne
|616
|11
|Team Radioshack
|573
|12
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|506
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|464
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|428
|15
|Quick Step
|312
|16
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|291
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|243
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|198
|19
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|182
|20
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|147
|21
|Française Des Jeux
|143
|22
|Acqua & Sapone
|134
|23
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|130
|24
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|25
|Team Milram
|108
|26
|Saur - Sojasun
|63
|27
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|28
|Landbouwkrediet
|40
|29
|Footon-Servetto
|37
|30
|Skil - Shimano
|2
