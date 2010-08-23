Vos seals third World Cup win

The 2010 World Cup Champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos claimed the third UCI Women's World Cup title of her career at the GP Plouay de Bretagne on Saturday. The 23-year-old Dutch rider took second place behind solo winner Emma Pooley in Plouay to secure the overall victory win after leading the competition since the first race in March.

"I've worried all year about keeping the jersey and I'm relieved now," Vos said. She went into the final race with an 18-point lead over Cervelo's Kirsten Wild, who did not ride in Plouay and 46 points over Swede Emma Johansson.

Once Vos made the final escape with Johansson, eventual winner Pooley and HTC-Columbia's Judith Arndt, her title was secure. "I was focused on the World Cup classification. However, I wanted to win the race too. When Emma Pooley attacked on the second climb of the circuit, I could just hold her wheel but when she went in the last hill, I had to let her go. She was too strong."

Vos' first World Cup victory in 2007 was won on the final race of the season, the Rund um die Nürnberger Altstadt, when she won the race in a bunch sprint, taking the jersey from Briton Nicole Cooke. Her second came last year when she beat Johansson by 21points.

The UCI also confirmed the latest men's World Rankings on Monday after the GP Ouest France - Plouay. The ranking remained largely unchanged. Tour de France champion Alberto Contador continues to lead the standings over Joaquin Rodriguez and Cadel Evans. Vattenfall Cyclassics winner Tyler Farrar moved into the top 10 after taking second in the GP Plouay, slotting in eighth place behind Andy Schleck.

Matthew Goss' victory in the GP Plouay moved him from 98th to 37th overall.

Women's 2010 UCI World Cup final standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 270 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 209 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 202 4 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 182 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 161 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 160 7 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 158 8 Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 157 9 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 137 10 Nicole Cooke (GBr) 112 11 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 108 12 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 102 13 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 81 14 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 78 15 Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu 72 16 Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women 62 16 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu 62 18 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 59 19 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 54 20 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 50 21 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 48 22 Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco 45 23 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 43 24 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 40 25 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl 37 26 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno 36 27 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl 35 27 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 35 29 Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco 32 29 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 32 31 Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno 30 31 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 30 33 Lucy Martin (GBr) 29 34 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 27 35 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 26 36 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 25 37 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets 21 37 Carla Swart (RSA) MTN 21 37 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) 21 40 Erinne Willock (Can) 18 40 Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 18 40 Emma Petersen (NZl) 18 43 Christel Ferrier-Brunea (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 16 43 Katie Colclough (Gbr) 16 43 Emma Trott (Gbr) 16 46 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 15 46 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara 15 46 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) 15 46 Amber Halliday (Aus) 15 46 Shara Gillow (Aus) 15 46 Melissa Holt (Nzl) 15 52 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 14 52 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 14 54 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck 13 54 Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara 13 54 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck 13 54 Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck 13 54 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck 13 59 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) 12 59 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) 12 59 Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) 12 59 Hanna Solovey (Ukr) 12 59 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 12 64 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara 11 64 Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Ladies Team 11 64 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 11 64 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 11 64 Megan Dunn (Aus) 11

World Cup final team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo Test Team 677 pts 2 HTC Columbia Women 613 3 Nederland Bloeit 438 4 Redsun Cycling Team 238 5 Lotto Ladies Team 200 6 Leontien.nl 178 7 Great Britain 173 8 Australia 159 9 Gauss RDZ Ormu 125 10 Netherlands 123 11 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 114 12 Team Valdarno 66 12 Safi - Pasta Zara 66 14 Ukraine 63 15 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 53 16 Hitec Products UCK 52 17 Alriksson Go:Green 42 18 Noris Cycling 35 19 New Zealand 33 20 Tibco 32 21 Norway 32 22 Fenixs - Petrogradets 30 23 Vaiano Solaristech 28 24 Giant Pro Cycling 27 25 Vienne Futuroscope 24 26 MTN 21 27 Denmark 16 28 Russia 11 29 Korea 9 30 Finland 8 31 Austria 7 32 ACS Chirio - Forno D'asolo 5 33 S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox 5 34 China 5 35 Ireland 4 36 Germany 3 37 United States 3 38 Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson 2

UCI Men's World Rankings as of August 23, 2010 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 482 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 428 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 390 4 Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 363 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 304 6 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 283 7 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 258 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 251 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 250 10 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 239 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 239 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 217 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack 216 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 216 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 213 16 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 206 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 203 18 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 199 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 188 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 174 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 169 22 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 163 23 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 148 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 144 25 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 140 26 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 140 27 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 132 28 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 127 29 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 125 30 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 122 31 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 117 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 113 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 111 34 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 110 35 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 108 36 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions 106 37 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 104 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 104 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 104 40 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 102 41 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 42 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 97 43 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 96 44 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 45 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 94 46 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 90 47 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 90 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 87 49 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 85 50 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 83 51 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 52 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 82 53 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 81 54 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 55 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 56 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 80 57 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 76 58 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 73 59 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 72 60 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 71 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank 70 62 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 69 63 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 67 64 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 65 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 62 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 68 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 69 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 56 71 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 56 72 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 55 73 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 52 74 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 51 75 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 76 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 50 77 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 78 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 48 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 46 80 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 46 81 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 46 82 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 41 83 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 40 84 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 40 85 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 40 86 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 87 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 40 88 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 39 89 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 38 90 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 38 91 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 38 92 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 36 93 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 35 94 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 34 95 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 96 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 97 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 98 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 30 99 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 100 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 101 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 102 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 103 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 24 104 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 105 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions 20 106 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 107 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 20 108 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 20 109 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 110 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 20 111 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 19 112 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 113 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 18 114 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 18 115 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 17 116 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 17 117 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 17 118 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 119 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 120 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 16 121 Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 16 122 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 123 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 16 124 Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 125 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 15 126 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 127 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 14 128 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 14 129 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 13 130 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 13 131 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 13 132 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 12 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 134 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 135 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 11 136 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 137 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 138 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 139 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 140 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 10 141 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 142 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 10 143 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 10 144 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 10 145 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions 10 146 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 10 147 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 9 148 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 149 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 8 150 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 151 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli 8 152 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 153 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 8 154 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 155 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 156 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 157 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 158 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 159 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 6 160 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 6 161 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 6 162 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 163 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 6 164 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 165 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 166 Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank 6 167 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana 6 168 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 169 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 6 170 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 6 171 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6 172 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 6 173 Florentin Haunold (Rus) Team Katusha 6 174 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 175 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 5 176 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 177 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 5 178 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 179 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 180 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 4 181 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 182 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 4 183 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 184 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 185 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 4 186 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 187 Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 4 188 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 4 189 Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 190 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 4 191 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 192 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 4 193 Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 194 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 195 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 196 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 197 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 198 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 199 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 200 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 201 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 202 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 203 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 2 204 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 205 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini 2 206 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 207 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 208 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 209 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 2 210 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 211 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 212 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 213 Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 214 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 215 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 216 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1 217 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 218 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 219 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 220 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 221 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 222 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1 223 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 1 224 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 225 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 226 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 1 227 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 228 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 1 229 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 230 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 1 231 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 232 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 233 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 234 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 1 235 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1 236 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 1 237 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 238 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 239 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 1644 pts 2 Italy 856 3 Belgium 849 4 Australia 773 5 United States Of America 708 6 Russian Federation 423 7 Switzerland 414 8 Germany 405 9 Netherlands 401 10 Kazakhstan 400 11 Luxembourg 398 12 Slovenia 385 13 France 315 14 Norway 278 15 Great Britain 255 16 Canada 217 17 Ireland 193 18 Czech Republic 188 19 New Zealand 139 20 Estonia 111 21 Denmark 102 22 Colombia 93 23 Portugal 85 24 Austria 83 25 Slovakia 57 26 Poland 49 27 Croatia 38 28 Sweden 27 29 Argentina 23 30 Belarus 21 31 South Africa 15 32 Uzbekistan 5 33 Japan 4 34 Lithuania 4