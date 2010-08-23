Vos seals third World Cup win

Trending

The 2010 World Cup Champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos claimed the third UCI Women's World Cup title of her career at the GP Plouay de Bretagne on Saturday. The 23-year-old Dutch rider took second place behind solo winner Emma Pooley in Plouay to secure the overall victory win after leading the competition since the first race in March.

"I've worried all year about keeping the jersey and I'm relieved now," Vos said. She went into the final race with an 18-point lead over Cervelo's Kirsten Wild, who did not ride in Plouay and 46 points over Swede Emma Johansson.

Once Vos made the final escape with Johansson, eventual winner Pooley and HTC-Columbia's Judith Arndt, her title was secure. "I was focused on the World Cup classification. However, I wanted to win the race too. When Emma Pooley attacked on the second climb of the circuit, I could just hold her wheel but when she went in the last hill, I had to let her go. She was too strong."

Vos' first World Cup victory in 2007 was won on the final race of the season, the Rund um die Nürnberger Altstadt, when she won the race in a bunch sprint, taking the jersey from Briton Nicole Cooke. Her second came last year when she beat Johansson by 21points.

The UCI also confirmed the latest men's World Rankings on Monday after the GP Ouest France - Plouay. The ranking remained largely unchanged. Tour de France champion Alberto Contador continues to lead the standings over Joaquin Rodriguez and Cadel Evans. Vattenfall Cyclassics winner Tyler Farrar moved into the top 10 after taking second in the GP Plouay, slotting in eighth place behind Andy Schleck.

Matthew Goss' victory in the GP Plouay moved him from 98th to 37th overall.

Women's 2010 UCI World Cup final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit270pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team209
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team202
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team182
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women161
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit160
7Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team158
8Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team157
9Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women137
10Nicole Cooke (GBr)112
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit108
12Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl102
13Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women81
14Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women78
15Martine Bras (Ned) Gauss RDZ Ormu72
16Noemi Cantele (Ita) HTC Columbia Women62
16Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss RDZ Ormu62
18Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team59
19Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women54
20Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team50
21Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi48
22Ruth Corset (Aus) Tibco45
23Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl43
24Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team40
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl37
26Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Team Valdarno36
27Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl35
27Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling35
29Brooke Miller (USA) Tibco32
29Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team32
31Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno30
31Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women30
33Lucy Martin (GBr)29
34Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi27
35Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara26
36Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit25
37Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Fenixs - Petrogradets21
37Carla Swart (RSA) MTN21
37Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)21
40Erinne Willock (Can)18
40Sophie Creux (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion18
40Emma Petersen (NZl)18
43Christel Ferrier-Brunea (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope16
43Katie Colclough (Gbr)16
43Emma Trott (Gbr)16
46Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team15
46Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Safi - Pasta Zara15
46Alexis Rhodes (Aus)15
46Amber Halliday (Aus)15
46Shara Gillow (Aus)15
46Melissa Holt (Nzl)15
52Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team14
52Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team14
54Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck13
54Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Safi - Pasta Zara13
54Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products Uck13
54Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products Uck13
54Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products Uck13
59Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr)12
59Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr)12
59Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr)12
59Hanna Solovey (Ukr)12
59Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green12
64Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara11
64Ashleigh Moolman (Rsa) Lotto Ladies Team11
64Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team11
64Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope11
64Megan Dunn (Aus)11

World Cup final team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team677pts
2HTC Columbia Women613
3Nederland Bloeit438
4Redsun Cycling Team238
5Lotto Ladies Team200
6Leontien.nl178
7Great Britain173
8Australia159
9Gauss RDZ Ormu125
10Netherlands123
11Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi114
12Team Valdarno66
12Safi - Pasta Zara66
14Ukraine63
15Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion53
16Hitec Products UCK52
17Alriksson Go:Green42
18Noris Cycling35
19New Zealand33
20Tibco32
21Norway32
22Fenixs - Petrogradets30
23Vaiano Solaristech28
24Giant Pro Cycling27
25Vienne Futuroscope24
26MTN21
27Denmark16
28Russia11
29Korea9
30Finland8
31Austria7
32ACS Chirio - Forno D'asolo5
33S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox5
34China5
35Ireland4
36Germany3
37United States3
38Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson2

UCI Men's World Rankings as of August 23, 2010
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana482pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha428
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team390
4Luis Leòn Sánchez Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne363
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto304
6Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana283
7Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank258
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions251
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank250
10Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi239
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank239
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions217
13Christopher Horner (USA) Team Radioshack216
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step216
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank213
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo206
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli203
18André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia199
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo188
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack174
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto169
22Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini163
23Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team148
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo144
25Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank140
26Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia140
27David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne132
28Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone127
29Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank125
30Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia122
31Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana117
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia113
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne111
34Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team110
35Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini108
36Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Transitions106
37Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia104
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank104
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini104
40Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini102
41Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team100
42Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team97
43Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team96
44Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi96
45Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha94
46Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team90
47Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team90
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale87
49Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack85
50Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia83
51Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi82
52Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha82
53Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo81
54George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team80
55Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto80
56Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha80
57Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia76
58Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux73
59Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank72
60Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team71
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank70
62Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia69
63Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia67
64Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox62
65Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team62
66Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank62
67Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team61
68Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun61
69Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana56
71Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram56
72Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha55
73Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack52
74Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo51
75Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale51
76Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux50
77Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto48
78Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo48
79Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne46
80Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom46
81Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack46
82Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom41
83Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne40
84Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack40
85Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team40
86Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet40
87Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step40
88Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne39
89Allan Davis (Aus) Astana38
90Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo38
91Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions38
92Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne36
93Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack35
94Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions34
95John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale34
96Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo32
97Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
98Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox30
99Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
100Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini29
101Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
102Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team24
103Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom24
104Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
105Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Transitions20
106Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
107Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team20
108Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step20
109Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom20
110Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack20
111Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step19
112Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha18
113Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team18
114Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox18
115Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step17
116Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank17
117Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank17
118Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
119Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
120Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram16
121Chris Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank16
122Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
123Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne16
124Johann Tschopp (Swi) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
125Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions15
126Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team15
127Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank14
128Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank14
129Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank13
130Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram13
131Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram13
132Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team12
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo12
134Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini11
135Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux11
136Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
137Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
138William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom10
139Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team10
140Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank10
141Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
142Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram10
143Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne10
144Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto10
145David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Transitions10
146Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia10
147Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step9
148Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
149Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step8
150Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
151Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli8
152Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
153Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne8
154Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
155Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
156Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
157Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
158Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne7
159Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team6
160Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram6
161Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia6
162Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
163Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step6
164Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
165Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank6
166Juan Manuel Gárate Cepa (Spa) Rabobank6
167Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Astana6
168Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
169Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne6
170Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne6
171Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia6
172Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team6
173Florentin Haunold (Rus) Team Katusha6
174Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
175Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale5
176Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
177Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack5
178Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
179Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
180Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia4
181Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
182Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne4
183Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
184Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
185Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team4
186Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
187Martijn Maaskant NEd Garmin - Transitions (Ned) Garmin - Transitions4
188Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto4
189Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
190Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia4
191David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
192Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team4
193Iban Mayoz Echeverria (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
194Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
195Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
196Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
197Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
198Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
199Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
200Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
201Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
202Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
203Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne2
204Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha2
205Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Farnese Vini2
206Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
207Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
208Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
209Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram2
210Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
211Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
212David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
213Thibault Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
214Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
215Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha1
216Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto1
217Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
218Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
219Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
220Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
221Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
222Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1
223Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano1
224Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
225Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
226Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank1
227Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
228Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank1
229Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
230Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram1
231Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
232Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
233Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
234Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram1
235Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1
236Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom1
237Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
238Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
239Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1644pts
2Italy856
3Belgium849
4Australia773
5United States Of America708
6Russian Federation423
7Switzerland414
8Germany405
9Netherlands401
10Kazakhstan400
11Luxembourg398
12Slovenia385
13France315
14Norway278
15Great Britain255
16Canada217
17Ireland193
18Czech Republic188
19New Zealand139
20Estonia111
21Denmark102
22Colombia93
23Portugal85
24Austria83
25Slovakia57
26Poland49
27Croatia38
28Sweden27
29Argentina23
30Belarus21
31South Africa15
32Uzbekistan5
33Japan4
34Lithuania4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana976pts
2Team Saxo Bank790
3Team Katusha739
4Rabobank695
5Team HTC - Columbia678
6Liquigas-Doimo670
7Garmin - Transitions646
8BMC Racing Team633
9Omega Pharma-Lotto621
10Caisse d'Epargne616
11Team Radioshack573
12Lampre-Farnese Vini506
13Cervelo Test Team464
14Euskaltel - Euskadi428
15Quick Step312
16Sky Professional Cycling Team291
17Androni Giocattoli243
18AG2R La Mondiale198
19Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne182
20Bbox Bouygues Telecom147
21Française Des Jeux143
22Acqua & Sapone134
23Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team130
24Colnago - CSF Inox119
25Team Milram108
26Saur - Sojasun63
27Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
28Landbouwkrediet40
29Footon-Servetto37
30Skil - Shimano2

 