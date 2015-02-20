Vos and Armitstead to ride Strade Bianche
Teams and riders are announced ahead of inaugural women's edition
Some of the biggest names in women’s cycling are set to battle it out at the inaugural women’s Strade Bianche race on March 7, with 16 teams confirmed for the event by organiser RCS Sport.
Related Articles
Cancellara: "The strongest rider won Strade Bianche"
19 teams announced for Strade Bianche
Women's Strade Bianche race route revealed
Vos concedes rainbow jersey after six-year reign
Moerenhout: Managing Vos and Ferrand-Prevot a luxury
Armitstead wins final stage of Ladies Tour of Qatar
Five-time Road World Cup winner Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv), 2014 World Cup winner Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) and two-time World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-Honda) are all set to ride. Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-Honda), among others, will also compete in the race that starts shortly before the men’s event.
The hilly 103km race route includes 17km of strade bianche (dirt roads) spread across five sectors, the first and last being the same as the men’s race.
The 16 teams are Rabo Liv, Boels Dolmans, Wiggle-Honda, Velocio-SRAM, Orica-AIS, Bigla Pro Cycling, Lotto-Soudal Ladies, Ale-Cipollini, Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi, Astana-Acca Due O, BTC City Ljubljana, Servetto Footon, S.C. Michela Fanini Rox, BePink-La Classica, Aromitalia Vaiano and Top Girls Fassa Bortolo. Each team will have six riders.
Cyclingnews will have complete coverage of both the men's and women's races, with race reports, photo galleries, news and interviews.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy