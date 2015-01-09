19 teams announced for Strade Bianche

Image 1 of 2 A breathtaking image of the Strade Bianche race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The peloton passes the Colosseum during Roma-Maxima (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Race organizers RCS Sport have announced the 19 teams that will take on the Strade Bianche on March 7, with 12 WorldTour teams and 6 Professional Continental teams. RCS Sport also announced that the Roma Maxima race will not be held this year.

Etixx-QuickStep, who won the Strade Bianche in 2014 with now-World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski, will ride the race again this year. They will be joined by AG2R, Astana, BMC, Lampre-Merida, Movistar, Orica-GreenEdge, Cannondale-Garmin, Katusha, LottoNL-Jumbo, Sky, Trek and Tinkoff-Saxo.

The Professional Continental teams are Androni Giacattoli, Bardiani CSF, Nippo-Vini Fantini, Rusvelo, Southeast, and Novo Nordisk.

Roma Maxima was cancelled this year “due to organisational problems,” with no further explanation given. The race, scheduled for March 8, had been held the two previous years and spotlighted the highlights of Rome. Last year’s edition was won by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Correction: Earlier we stated that Trek would not be racing Strade Bianche. This is not the case, there are 19 teams racing the event.