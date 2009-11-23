Vorarlberg-Corratec signs three young Austrians

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec is staying true to its Austrian homeland by signing three young Austrian riders. Martin Schöffmann, Clemens Fankhauser and Dominik Hrinkow will strengthen the Professional Continental team in 2010, with team manager Thomas Kofler calling them “three of the most promising young talents in our country.”

Schöffmann, 22, won the Under-23 national road championship the past two years. A specialist for one-day and short stage races, he is hoping for a start in the Österreich Rundfahrt. “Martin shows his qualities as soon as a race starts going uphill,” said Vorarlberg team manager Thomas Kofler. Schöffmann rode for the Continental Team RC Arbö-Wels-Gourmetfein in 2008 and for Team Elk Haus this year.

Fankhauser, 24, also comes over from Elk Haus, which will fold at the end of this year. He turned pro with Elk Haus in 2007, and in that year won a stage of the GP Tell. Kofler called him “a team-player. When he focuses on his strengths, he can end a race at the front."

Hrinkow is the youngest newcomer, at 21. He has ridden with RC Arbö-Wels-Gourmetfein since 2007. “In my first season with Team Vorarlberg-Corratec I mainly want to grow into the business of being a professional, support my teammates and at the same time get the best out of it for myself.”

The team presented its first seven riders for the 2010 season last week, and the signings announced today bring the team up to the minimum number of riders a Professional Continental team needs. Kofler was happy to bring on three Austrians. “Since we are apparently the only Austrian Professional Continental team, it is up to us to offer a professional environment to help young Austrian riders develop into internationally established riders.”

