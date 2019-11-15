Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checks

BMC have issued a recall of the 2018 and 2019 models of their Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes, due to a technical problem with the fork that the bike company says could lead to a cracked or broken steerer tube, and therefore potential crashes and injuries.

Customers should take their Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes to a BMC retailer where it will be determined whether the fork needs to be replaced.

"To safeguard the user and uphold the brand's own strict quality standards, BMC Switzerland requests that these bikes are no longer ridden and are brought to a BMC retailer for a safety check," the company said in a press release.

The bikes affected first went on sale in June 2017, and the exact models of bikes included in the recall are listed below. Neither 2020 model year bikes nor Teammachine SLR02 or SLR01 bikes with rim brakes are affected.

The following models are included in the recall action:

Model Year 2019

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC EDITION AXS - Stealth

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC ONE - Race Grey

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC TWO - Steel Blue

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC THREE - Team Red

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC FOUR - Carbon Red

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC MODULE - Race Grey

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC MODULE - Steel Blue

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC MODULE - Team Red

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC MODULE - Aqua Green

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC MODULE - Stealth

Model Year 2018

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC TEAM - Team Red

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC ONE - Carbon Grey

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC TWO - Grey Blue

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC MODULE - Team Red

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC MODULE - Carbon Green

Teammachine SLR 01 DISC MODULE - Carbon Grey